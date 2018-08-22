Asian Games 2018 Wrestling Day 4 Live score Live streaming: Greco-Roman wrestlers aim at adding to medal tally

Asian Games 2018 Wrestling Day 4 Live score Live streaming: Harpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, and Naveen will be representing India in their respective Men’s Greco-Roman draws. Harpreet Singh has been widely tipped as the man who can bring a valuable medal to a relatively ignored form of the sport. He faces South Korean Heagun Park in the 87kg pre-quarters. Gurpreet Singh (77kg) faces Thailand’s Apichai Natal in his first match of the day while Naveen (130kg) is up against China’s Lingzhe Meng. India have won two golds so far in wrestling, both of which have come from Freestyle. It is time for the Greco-Roman grapplers to step up. Catch live score and updates of wrestling at the 2018 Asian Games here.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Wrestling Day 4 Live score Live streaming: Wrestling has given India two gold medals courtesy Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. The medal tally increased on Day 3, even though the medal colour is not the same. Divya Kakran added to India's medal tally by winning bronze in women's freestyle category, defeating Chinese Taipei opponent in bronze medal match. Gyanender and Manish failed to reach even bronze medal matches.
Harpreet Singh vs Park Heagun: "India! India!" ringing around the stadium as Harpreet starts his first bout. He manages to win the first point after a couple of minutes of hardwork.
Wrestling so far: The first day saw Bajrang Punia storm his way to the final where he prevailed in a thrilling bout against Japan's Takatani Daichi. The next day, another gold medal came and this time it was from the indomitable Vinesh Phogat. On Day 3 Divya Kakran won a bronze in the women's freestyle 68kg.
Hello and welcome! All eyes will be on Harpreet Singh who is widely tipped as the man who can help bring a much needed to Indian Greco-Roman wrestling. Harpreet, who hails from Sangrur District and trains in Faridkot in Punjab, is being tipped as the wrestler who can effect a change by delivering a big medal. And he has the opportunity now as he is set to compete in the 87kg category at the Asian Games.
These are the wrestlers who will be representing India today:77 kg Gurpreet Singh 87 kg Harpreet Singh130 kg Naveen