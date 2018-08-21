Asian Games 2018: Wrestler Divya Kakran wins bronze

Divya Kakran wins bronze for India. (Source: PTI) Divya Kakran wins bronze for India. (Source: PTI)

India has won a medal in wrestling every day since the start of Asian Games 2018. Divya Kakran, on Tuesday, ensured that the day ended with another medal for wrestling as she settled for bronze in the 68kg category in Indonesia on Tuesday.

The Commonwealth Championship gold medallist did extremely well to win the bout against Chinese Taipei’s Chen Wenling with technical superiority with the final scoreline reading 10-0. Divya used her strength wisely and completely dominated her bout, ending the match in under one minute 30 seconds.

Earlier, Kakran went down against Mongolia’s Tumentsetseg Sharkuu, who beat her in the quarterfinals. However, the Mangolian went all the way till the final that gave the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist a chance to play for bronze.

“This is my first Asian Games and first medal. I am glad I could I do it. The coach (Kuldeep Malik) had more confidence in me than myself,” Divya said.

“In Delhi, I was desperate to get gold, so committed mistakes. Here I knew that gold and silver has gone out of reach, so fought hard for whatever was available. I just went for it,” she said. India’s national women freestyle coach Kuldeep Malik said, “She is young and it was her first tournament of this level. She will get better.”

This is India’s third medal in wrestling after Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat claimed gold in their respective categories.

Three wrestlers lose early

Divya’s medal came after three other wrestlers could not reach the medal round. Kiran was ousted from 76kg. With this the Indian women’s campaign ended with two medals. Vinesh Phogat had won a gold in the 50kg on Monday. The Greco Roman competition started on Day 3 but India did not have anything to cheer about. Gyanender lost in the 60kg while Manish was ousted from 67kg competition.

