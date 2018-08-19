Asian Games 2018: Big upset for India as Sushil Kumar suffers defeat in opener

India’s wrestler Sushil Kumar with Bahrain’s Adam Batirov in the men’s freestyle wrestling (74kg) qualification round. (Source: PTI) India’s wrestler Sushil Kumar with Bahrain’s Adam Batirov in the men’s freestyle wrestling (74kg) qualification round. (Source: PTI)

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar did not have a good start to his Asian Games 2018 campaign as he suffered a shock defeat in the hands of Bahrain’s Adam Batirov in the 74kg category.

In a major upset, 35-year old Sushil lost his qualification round 3-5 to Batirov. The Indian wrestler was leading at 2-0 before his opponent silenced the Indian fans with a well-fought comeback. 33-year old Batirov, who took a point after the Indian was warned for hitting him in the head, sped to a 5-2 lead after the break as the match changed in his favour. Despite managing to win a point towards the end, Sushil lost the match.

Had Batiroz made it to the final, Sushil would have got a chance to fight for bronze through the repechage. But the Bahrani was knocked out in his quarter-final bout 8-2 to Japan’s Yuhi Fujinami.

Punia in final

India’s wrestler Bajrang Punia declared winner against Tajakistan’s Fayziev Abdulqosim. (Source: PTI) India’s wrestler Bajrang Punia declared winner against Tajakistan’s Fayziev Abdulqosim. (Source: PTI)

Bajrang Punia beat Batmagnai Batchuluun of Mongolia by 10-0 in Men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling semifinals to advance to the final on technical superiority. He will now wrestle with Japan’s Daichi Takatani for the men’s 65 kg freestyle for gold.

Punia had entered the semi-final taking a 12-2 lead and winning by technical superiority over Abdulqosim Fayziev of Tajikstan in the 65 kg freestyle quarter-final. In Punia’s campaign opener, he had dominated in the second and third round to lead Sirojiddin Khasanov of Uzbekistan 13-3 and win by technical superiority.

Sandeep Tomar, Mausam Khatri out of contention

India’s Sandeep Tomar wrestles against Iran’s Reza Atrinagharchi in the men’s freestyle wrestling. (Source: PTI) India’s Sandeep Tomar wrestles against Iran’s Reza Atrinagharchi in the men’s freestyle wrestling. (Source: PTI)

Sandeep Tomar gave India their first wrestling win at the Asian Games as he beat Turkmenistan’s Rstem Nazarov 12-8 in his 1/8 round to qualify for the quarterfinals. However, one mistake from the Indian wrestler cost him the bout as he went down against Reza Atri 15-9.

Mausam Khatri lost to Uzbekistan’s Magomed Ibragimov 0-8 in the quarterfinals of 97kg category. He was out of contention for medal as his Uzbekistan opponent to whom he lost in quarters failed to qualify for final.

