Asian Games 2018: Wishes pour in as Rahi Sarnobat bags gold in 25m pistol event

Rahi Sarnobat, 27-year-old, on Wednesday became the first women shooter to secure a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018. She bagged a gold medal in the 25m pistol event at the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, after prevailing in a double shoot-off.
The final went into shoot-off after Rahi and Naphaswan Yangpaiboon of Thailand were tied on 34 points. Both Rahi and Yangpaiboon shot four out of five shots in the first shoot-off, and then in the second shoot-off the Indian prevailed over her opponent by missing one less.
#TeamIndia at the #AsianGames2018
Welcome home Gold No. 4!! ?????? #RahiSarnobat in the 2nd decider shoot-off claims victory with a Games Record in the Women’s 25m Air Pistol Finals. #ManuBhaker finished 6th. Bravo #RahiSarnobat winning India’s 11th medal????????#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JeZsR7COGQ
— Team India (@ioaindia) August 22, 2018
BULLSEYE!
After battling a major elbow injury in 2016, veteran shooter @SarnobatRahi makes a resounding comeback with her??medal winning performance in the 25m Pistol event at the #ASIANGAMES2018?.
Kudos to her for taking forward Indian shooting’s successful run in Jakarta!???? pic.twitter.com/0UUQzxQ5ie
This is Munkhbayar Dorjsuren -7 time olympian
2 time olympic https://t.co/NimsE79zky of @asiangames2018 GOLD MEDAL WINNER Rahi Sarnobat. Physio Shloka(R). The women behind Rahi. Congrats Rahi. @OGQ_India is so proud to support u @OfficialNRAI pic.twitter.com/Rx1vYMoLlE
— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 22, 2018
The commitment and consistency of Rahi Sarnobat has added another golden feather in India’s medal tally. I congratulate her for winning the Gold medal in women’s 25m pistol at #AsianGames2018 . pic.twitter.com/fUq9NaLjik
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 22, 2018
Congratulations to Rahi Sarnobat on winning Gold Medal in women’s 25m pistol event at the #AsianGames2018 . Indian team, specially the shooting contingent is doing remarkably at the Games. India is proud of these sportspersons who are bringing laurels to the nation.
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 22, 2018
— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 22 August 2018
One of the most thrilling finals!!! Congratulations @SarnobatRahi what an absolute world class performance!!! GOLD MEDAL ?? in 25m Sports Pistol ?????? pic.twitter.com/5ENqiAw65M
— OGQ (@OGQ_India) August 22, 2018
Here’s to @SarnobatRahi for grabbing a GOLD in women’s 25m pistol #Shooting event with games record.
Our sharp shooter put up a great show to secure her 2nd Asian Games medal.
Many congratulations!
It’s amazing to see our shooters making making????so proud. #AsianGames2018?? pic.twitter.com/zyOfWPWX4G
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 22, 2018
However, earlier in the day Manu Bhaker failed to rise up to the occassion, as the teenage shooter finished sixth after entering the final with a qualification games record score of 593.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App