Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Asian Games 2018: Wishes pour in as Rahi Sarnobat bags gold in 25m pistol event

Rahi Sarnobat bagged a gold medal in the 25m pistol event at the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, after prevailing in a double shoot-off.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 22, 2018 3:33:00 pm
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat a gold medal in the 25m pistol event at the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang. (Source: Twitter/@virenrasquinha)

Rahi Sarnobat, 27-year-old, on Wednesday became the first women shooter to secure a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018. She bagged a gold medal in the 25m pistol event at the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, after prevailing in a double shoot-off.

The final went into shoot-off after Rahi and Naphaswan Yangpaiboon of Thailand were tied on 34 points. Both Rahi and Yangpaiboon shot four out of five shots in the first shoot-off, and then in the second shoot-off the Indian prevailed over her opponent by missing one less.

However, earlier in the day Manu Bhaker failed to rise up to the occassion, as the teenage shooter finished sixth after entering the final with a qualification games record score of 593.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 