Asian Games 2018: Wishes pour in as Rahi Sarnobat bags gold in 25m pistol event

Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat a gold medal in the 25m pistol event at the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang. (Source: Twitter/@virenrasquinha) Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat a gold medal in the 25m pistol event at the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang. (Source: Twitter/@virenrasquinha)

Rahi Sarnobat, 27-year-old, on Wednesday became the first women shooter to secure a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018. She bagged a gold medal in the 25m pistol event at the Jakabaring Shooting Range in Palembang, after prevailing in a double shoot-off.

The final went into shoot-off after Rahi and Naphaswan Yangpaiboon of Thailand were tied on 34 points. Both Rahi and Yangpaiboon shot four out of five shots in the first shoot-off, and then in the second shoot-off the Indian prevailed over her opponent by missing one less.

#TeamIndia at the #AsianGames2018

Welcome home Gold No. 4!! ?????? #RahiSarnobat in the 2nd decider shoot-off claims victory with a Games Record in the Women’s 25m Air Pistol Finals. #ManuBhaker finished 6th. Bravo #RahiSarnobat winning India’s 11th medal????????#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JeZsR7COGQ — Team India (@ioaindia) August 22, 2018

One of the most thrilling finals!!! Congratulations @SarnobatRahi what an absolute world class performance!!! GOLD MEDAL ?? in 25m Sports Pistol ?????? pic.twitter.com/5ENqiAw65M — OGQ (@OGQ_India) August 22, 2018

Here’s to @SarnobatRahi for grabbing a GOLD in women’s 25m pistol #Shooting event with games record.

Our sharp shooter put up a great show to secure her 2nd Asian Games medal.

Many congratulations!

It’s amazing to see our shooters making making????so proud. #AsianGames2018?? pic.twitter.com/zyOfWPWX4G — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 22, 2018

However, earlier in the day Manu Bhaker failed to rise up to the occassion, as the teenage shooter finished sixth after entering the final with a qualification games record score of 593.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd