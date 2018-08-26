Asian Games 2018: Why Govindan Lakshmanan was denied a bronze medal

Govindan Lakshmanan’s medal would have been India’s first in the men’s 10,000m event. (Source: File) Govindan Lakshmanan’s medal would have been India’s first in the men’s 10,000m event. (Source: File)

India suffered a setback at the 18th Asian Games on Sunday after Govindan Lakshmanan was disqualified after winning bronze in the men’s 10,000m event. Lakshmanan finished third with a time of 29:44.91. But he was later disqualified. It later emerged that the reason for his disqualification was that he had stepped out of the track during one of the laps. Disqualification is triggered under IAAF 163.3b (lane infringement). He was initially shown to have clocked 29:44.91. To understand the nuances of this event let’s take a look at how 10000m works.

What the rules say

The decision to disqualify Lakshmanan under IAAF 163.3b (lane infringement), came from the referees after video footage found his foot touched the inside the track.

163.3 (b) states in part “In all races (or part of any races) not run in lanes, an athlete running on the bend, ………, shall not step or run on or inside the curb or line marking the applicable border…..”

The rule then goes on to state: ‘Except as stated in Rule 163.4, if the Referee is satisfied, on report of a Judge or Umpire or otherwise, that an athlete has violated the Rule, he shall be disqualified’.

How it works

Runners compete for over 25 laps of a 400m track. They make bunched standing starts and can break immediately for the inside.

History

The Ancient Greeks organised a number of events akin to today’s long-distance races. During the mid-19th century, races for betting purposes were very popular in Great Britain and the USA.

Every Olympics since 1912 has included a men’s 10,000m, but it wasn’t until 1988 that a women’s version featured at the Games.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd