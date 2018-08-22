Asian Games 2018: Who is Rahi Sarnobat?

Rahi Sarnobat clinched the gold medal in women’s 25m air pistol. (Source: Twitter) Rahi Sarnobat clinched the gold medal in women’s 25m air pistol. (Source: Twitter)

Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday clinched the gold medal for India in Women’s 25m pistol shooting event at the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia. The 27-year-old shooter, who hails for Kolhapur district of Maharashtra in India, became the first female athlete to win the gold medal for the country in shooting at the Asian Games.

Sarnobat is a former two-time Commonwealth Games Champion. She won back-to-back gold in 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi India and then she repeated the performance in 25m pistol event in 2014 at Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Earlier, Sarnobat also won the gold medal in 2008 in at the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games in Pune, India, which was her first yellow medal in her career. In 2014 Asian Games, she struck the bronze medal for India in 25-m pistol team event with Anisa Sayyed and Heena Sidhu.

Sarnobat became India’s first pistol shooter to win the gold medal in the World Cup, which she achieved in the ISSF World Cup in Changwon in 2015. In May 2015, Sarnobat was recommended for the country’s prestigious, Arjuna Award by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

In 2017, Sarnobat had to undergo a year-long break following an elbow injury, after which her form dipped. . “These Games are very important (for me). In 2016, I did not shoot the entire year, as I took a break owing to an injury. From December 2016/January 2017, I again started playing in competitions. I had a mixed 2017, at the international events and I could not give a high-level performance. In 2018, two (shooting) World Cups happened and in one of them I stood fourth and in the other I had an average performance,” she told news agency PTI ahead of the start of the tournament.

