Asian Games 2018: Who is Jinson Johnson?

Jinson Johnson booked a place in the Asian Games team after breaking the 42-year 800m national record of legendary Sriram Singh. (Source: PTI) Jinson Johnson booked a place in the Asian Games team after breaking the 42-year 800m national record of legendary Sriram Singh. (Source: PTI)

Jinson Johnson helped India secure its 12th gold medal at the ongoing 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. Participating in the 1500m race, Johnson sprinted to the podium finish in 3:44.72 minutes, thereby becoming the first Indian in 56 years to win this event at the Asian Games. Born on 15 March 1991 in Chakkittapara in Kozhikode district, Kerala, Johnson was first spotted by K Peter, who has groomed the likes of Mayookha Johny and Nayana James. He became a middle-distance runner in the 800 and 1500 meters event. In 2009 when he joined the Indian Army Johnson gained more exposure

Johnson first came into the limelight in 2015, when he won the silver medal (800m) at the Asian Athletics Championships in Wuhan. At the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar, he won the bronze in 800m race. He also won three gold medals at the Asian Grand Prix in Thailand the same year.

In June 2018, Jinson Johnson smashes 42-year 800m national record of legendary Sriram Singh, the oldest one in Indian athletics, to steal the spotlight on the second day of the 58th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships. Representing Kerala, clocked one minute and 45.65 seconds to clinch the gold and to better the earlier record of 1:45.77 in the name of Sriram set during the 1976 Olympic Games. He also booked a ticket for the Asian Games as the qualification mark is 1:47.50.

