Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Asian Games 2018: Who is Arpinder Singh?

Arpinder Singh became India's 10th gold medallist at the Asian Games 2018 and the fourth in athletics.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 29, 2018 7:03:58 pm
arpinder singh Arpinder Singh celebrates after winning the gold medal in men’s triple jump. (AP Photo)
Arprinder Singh became India’s 10th gold medallist at Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia and the fourth gold medallist from athletics. Arpinder gave India the gold medal in men’s triple jump with a finish of 16.77m. This was India’s gold medal in men’s triple jump in 48 years. It was Arpinder’s third jump that confirmed him the gold medal.

Who is Arpinder Singh?
Arprinder Singh is an Indian triple-jump athlete who hails from Amritsar and has now won the gold medal at the Asian Games. This is his first international level gold medal as he had won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He has also broken the national record in 2014 but that was broken by Renjith Maheshwary.

Age: 25 years

State: Punjab

Birth Place: Harsa Chhina, Amritsar

Coach: SS Pannu

Arpinder has won many national titles and his personal best in 17.17m which he achieved in 2014 at the Lucknow inter-state meet. He also represented India at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2018 Commonwealth Games where he missed the bronze medal and finished fourth.

