Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Asian Games 2018: Vinesh Phogat becomes first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at Asian Games; wishes pour in

The win against Japan's Yuki Irie today made Vinesh Phogat the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.

Asian games 2018 Live Day 2 Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning the gold medal at Asian Games 2018. (Source: REUTERS)
India clinched its second goal medal at the 18th edition of the Asian Games in Indonesia after Vinesh Phogat defeated Japan’s Yuki Irie in the 50 kg gold medal match. Taking a 4-0 lead in the first round, she dominated maximum part of the game.

However, Irie tried to make a comeback in the second round, after she held the Indian to grab a point in the 30 seconds penalty. Following a bonus point, Irie secured her second point by forcing Phogat out of the playing area. The match eventually ended at 6-2, making India the champions in the 50kg women wrestling category.

The win against Japan’s Yuki Irie today made Vinesh Phogat the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.

Earlier in the day, wrestler Bajrang Punia gave India its first gold medal in the ongoing edition of the Asian games. He defeated Japan’s Daichi Takatani in the 65kg category (wrestling).

