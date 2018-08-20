Asian Games 2018: Vinesh Phogat becomes first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at Asian Games; wishes pour in

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning the gold medal at Asian Games 2018. (Source: REUTERS) Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning the gold medal at Asian Games 2018. (Source: REUTERS)

India clinched its second goal medal at the 18th edition of the Asian Games in Indonesia after Vinesh Phogat defeated Japan’s Yuki Irie in the 50 kg gold medal match. Taking a 4-0 lead in the first round, she dominated maximum part of the game.

However, Irie tried to make a comeback in the second round, after she held the Indian to grab a point in the 30 seconds penalty. Following a bonus point, Irie secured her second point by forcing Phogat out of the playing area. The match eventually ended at 6-2, making India the champions in the 50kg women wrestling category.

The win against Japan’s Yuki Irie today made Vinesh Phogat the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.

Congrats @Phogat_Vinesh what a brilliant performance. First Indian woman ????to win Asian Games Gold. Simply unbelievable. So proud to support you @OGQ_India #CoachWollerAkos — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 20 August 2018

That’s a true sign of a champion.U give them any stage and they come out the best of all. That’s what @Phogat_Vinesh has done Gold?? at @asiangames2018 Many congratulations for making India proud?????? ???? pic.twitter.com/Xs4y8HUZJ3 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 20, 2018

Congratulations to @Phogat_Vinesh for winning gold medal in 50kg.???????? — Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) 20 August 2018

Congratulations @Phogat_Vinesh ! The first Indian lady to win an Asiad Gold in Wrestling! #AsianGames2018 — Anirudh Chaudhry (@AnirudhChaudhry) 20 August 2018

Earlier in the day, wrestler Bajrang Punia gave India its first gold medal in the ongoing edition of the Asian games. He defeated Japan’s Daichi Takatani in the 65kg category (wrestling).

