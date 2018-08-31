Asian Games 2018: Vikas Krishan settles for bronze in boxing after being declared medically unfit

Vikas Krishan won Bronze in Asian Games 2018. (Source: File) Vikas Krishan won Bronze in Asian Games 2018. (Source: File)

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan on Friday settled for a bronze medal at the Asian Games in the Men’s 75kg Boxing after he was declared medically unfit to compete in the semifinal match against Kazakhstan’s Amankul Abilkhan. As per a report by news agency PTI, Krishan was declared unfit due to a cut on his left eyelid which he suffered during one of his previous matches in the tournament. The 26-year-old was subsequently ruled out to compete on Friday due to the injury.

“There is inflammation in the retina as well and it is too risky to let him fight. He will have to take a break for a few weeks,” an official of the contingent was quoted as saying by PTI.

Krishan sustained the injury during the pre-quarterfinal match, and it was aggravated during his intense quarterfinal bout against China’s Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan. During the fight, the Indian had to overcome the bleeding to win the match and assure himself of a medal.

The Haryana-boxer created history by becoming the first India boxer to clinch a medal in three successive Asian Games. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist won the lightweight 60kg category gold in the Guangzhou edition in 2010, before winning a middleweight bronze medal in the 2014 edition in Incheon.

(With inputs from PTI)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd