Asian Games 2018: To the world of Esports, a rough initiation for the Indians

Players from India react as they watch Arena Of Valor competition in Jakarta. (Source: Reuters) Players from India react as they watch Arena Of Valor competition in Jakarta. (Source: Reuters)

The 2002 World Cup fever hadn’t even subsided when the twelve-year-old Ankur Diwakar stumbled upon FIFA 02, hidden among the rudimentary games on his father’s office computer, installed by the IT crowd. Amazingly, no feeling-out period was required, as Diwakar ran through tough opposition, scoring “miraculous goals” in the process. The year after brought FIFA 03, and a rude surprise. The latest edition played all funny, with seemingly-alien controls, and he couldn’t keep the ball. There was frustration, and then an epiphany. He had spent a whole week mashing buttons while two computer-controlled teams played out a match.

“That’s what got me going. At that point, all I ever wanted to do was learn that game and score the same goals I thought I was scoring,” says Diwakar. “Who would have thought that I will be representing my country at Asian Games one day.”

The 27-year-old from Mumbai, who will take part in the Pro Evolution Soccer competition, is part of the nine-member contingent gunning for medals in esports, even though they won’t count towards the country’s tally. While a demonstration sport at the current Asian Games – its first appearance at a major multi-sport competition – esports will be a full medal event in 2022 and eyes an Olympic berth, after the IOC recognised it as a sporting activity last year.

On the splashy debut on Sunday, the team of Tanmay Kumar, Abhineel Bajoria, Giridhar K Sajeev, Harsh Maan and Vishwajeet Singh Tomar came up short in the Arena of Valor competition, losing to eventual runners-up Vietnam, with giants China picking up the gold. India is still playing catch up with the world but the following is on the rise, with mushrooming ‘gaming houses’ and close to Rs400 cr being invested in the last couple of years, but still light years away from top Southeast Asian countries.

“They are always surprised when they see the usual faces at events,” says Tirth Mehta, who will line up in the Hearthstone competition. “They think that because India has a huge population, they’d also have a big player base. I know of players in China who pack their keyboards and roam from event to event, earning good money and fans. These countries take pride in gaming,” adds Diwakar.

“It’s mostly about getting exposure, and proper infrastructure. We qualified for the event overcoming tough competition as well as lag issues. But it’s very different from the days I started.”

The governance is a cause of worry as well. The Asian Games qualifiers were organised on a day’s notice by Electronic Sports Federation of India (ESFI) – the body accredited to International e-Sports Federation (IeSF) and the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF), but not recognised by the Indian Olympic Association or the sports ministry. Just weeks before the Asian Games, the IOA officials were unsure of who governed the sport, though ESFI representatives confirm that proper clearance was secured for the contingent.

“It’s a bit unorganised, with many people themselves not knowing what is going on,” says Diwakar. “But all that will change with exposure. These things grow side by side with the sport. The big thing right now is self-belief, that we are on the same level as other athletes.”

Continuing the ‘gamers belong with Olympians’ debate, South Korea’s Lee Sang-hyeok aka Faker – the highest earning player in League Of Legends with an income of more than $1,740,000 – declared on Saturday: “It takes a lot of mental strength and requires a lot of efforts and tough training, so I think esports could be even tougher than any other sports. I think it is unfair to say that a sport depends on whether one sweats.”

While Mehta, who grew up playing chess, believes there’s still a distinction between sports and professional gaming – “Personally, I think sports should be physical, even though there’s a lot of physicality and mental stress in esports” – Diwakar asserts he wants to be called an athlete. “You can’t explain the reflexes and decision making required, and the physical stress it puts on us,” says Diwakar. “If somebody says it’s only video game, ask them to play for 10-12 hours straight and come out fresh.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App