Thursday, August 30, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
Asian Games 2018: ‘The future of track and field for India is very bright,’ Twitterati hails India’s medal haul

India's 4x400m women's relay team clinched its fifth consecutive gold medal in the Asian Games to maintain a remarkable domination in this event at the Asian Games.

Jinson Johnson won a gold in the men’s 1500m while the 4x400m men’s relay team won a silver in the final event of athletics in the Asian Games. The Indian women’s 4x400m relay team also did not disappoint as they clinched their fifth consecutive gold medal in the Asian Games. Johnson’s efforts helped India secure its 12th gold in Jakarta. Johnson clocked 3:44.72 to claim the top honours ahead of Iran’s Amir Moradi, who turned in a timing of 3:45.62sec. In 4x400m men’s relay, the Indian quartet of Dharunn Ayyasamy, Kunhu Muhammed, Mohd. Anas and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:01.85 to finish second.

Meanwhile, in women’s 4x400m women’s relay the Indian women’s quartet of Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth ran 3 minute and 28.72 seconds to claim the gold. Bahrain (3:30.61) and Vietnam (3:33.23) took the silver and bronze respectively. (With inputs from PTI)

