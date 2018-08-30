Asian Games 2018: ‘The future of track and field for India is very bright,’ Twitterati hails India’s medal haul

Jinson Johnson won a gold in the men’s 1500m while the 4x400m men’s relay team won a silver in the final event of athletics in the Asian Games. The Indian women’s 4x400m relay team also did not disappoint as they clinched their fifth consecutive gold medal in the Asian Games. Johnson’s efforts helped India secure its 12th gold in Jakarta. Johnson clocked 3:44.72 to claim the top honours ahead of Iran’s Amir Moradi, who turned in a timing of 3:45.62sec. In 4x400m men’s relay, the Indian quartet of Dharunn Ayyasamy, Kunhu Muhammed, Mohd. Anas and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:01.85 to finish second.

Earlier a Silver🥈and today a Gold🥇medal for Jinson Johnson. Making winning medals a habit. The future of Track & Field for India 🇮🇳 is very bright. Well done! #AsianGames2018⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/SqKT21IHB4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 30 August 2018

Khulja Jin Jin. After the silver in the 800m , a gold now. So proud of Jinson Johnson. What a Champion #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/kFrE5tZLSO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 30 August 2018

Jinson Johnson claims a Gold in the Men’s 1500m event at the #AsianGames2018! Congratulations!! 🙌🏻🇮🇳🏅 pic.twitter.com/Hq5SPfHMv3 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) 30 August 2018

MEN BAG A 🥈 Incredible display of talent by our Men’s 4×400 m Relay Team who clinched a SILVER. Simply Superb!#KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/5tsVxmXlzf — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 30 August 2018

What a run from #JinsonJohnson to win a Gold🥇 for India at the #AsianGames2018⁠ ⁠ 1500m men’s finals.

Well done 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rKuLsxRnoY — Chetan Chauhan (@ChetanChauhanCr) 30 August 2018

Brilliant performance by the women’s team to grab the 13th Gold medal for India at the #AsianGames2018 in the event of Women’s 4x400m Relay. Congratulations to @HimaDas8, #SaritabenLaxmanbhaiGayakwad, #PoovammaRajuMachettira and #VismayaVelluvaKoroth.@YASMinistry @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/WZwnEIMIcD — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) 30 August 2018

Finally we cross #DPRKorea in #AsianGames2018 gold medal tally. Brilliant #JinsonJohnson 1500m gold. — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) 30 August 2018

Stupendous team work. Brilliant run by @HimaDas8, Poovamma Raju, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Koroth got us another GOLD in 4×400 M in #AsianGames2018 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/jaacgWU18r — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) 30 August 2018

Meanwhile, in women’s 4x400m women’s relay the Indian women’s quartet of Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth ran 3 minute and 28.72 seconds to claim the gold. Bahrain (3:30.61) and Vietnam (3:33.23) took the silver and bronze respectively. (With inputs from PTI)

