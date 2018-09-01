Asian Games 2018: Tamil Nadu government announces Rs 20 lakh for sailors Vikas Thakkar, Chengappa Kelapanda

Kelapanda Chengappa (in pic) and Vikas Thakkar have been awarded Rs 20 lakh cash prize. (Source: PTI) Kelapanda Chengappa (in pic) and Vikas Thakkar have been awarded Rs 20 lakh cash prize. (Source: PTI)

Tamil Nadu government Saturday lauded state sportspersons Vikas Thakkar and Chengappa Ganapathy Kelapanda for winning the bronze medal in 49er men’s sailing event at the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced a high cash incentive of Rs 20 lakh each for their feat, in line with the government’s policy of promoting sporting talent from Tamil Nadu. In seperate letters to Thakkar and Kelapanda, the Chief Minister lauded them for their medal winning performance and said they had made the state and the country proud.

Both will receive the Rs 20 lakh high cash incentive earlier announced by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for sportspersons winning medals in international games, he said. “On behalf of the people and Government of Tamil Nadu, I once again extend my warm greetings to you and all those who supported you in this achievement and wish you bring more laurels to the country and the state in future,” he told them.

Further, the Chief Minister announced an additional Rs 20 lakh for paddler A Sharath Kamal, for winning a second bronze medal in the ongoing Asiad. “I am happy to hear that you have won your second medal in the ongoing 18th Asian Games, 2018 a Bronze Medal in Table Tennis mixed doubles event,” Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister said Kamal was now eligible to receive a high cash incentive of Rs 20 lakhs, apart from a similar amount announced by him on August 29.

