Asian Games 2018: Tamil Nadu government announces Rs 30 lakh each to 3 squash players

India's women squash team (L-R) Tanvi Khanna, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Joshana Chinappa celebrate after winning silver medal at the 18th Asian Games 2018, on Sept 1, 2018. (PTI Photo)

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh each to three squash players from the state who won silver medals in the Asian Games in Indonesia. Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced the cash incentive to Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Joshna Chinappa and Sunayna Kuruvilla.

He also congratulated Karthik and Chinappa for winning their second medals. They had earlier won the bronze in the individual events.

In a letter to the three players, the chief minister said “It is my pleasure to extend my hearty congratulations to you for your remarkable achievement in winning a silver medal in the womens squash team event.”

He recalled that the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had enhanced the high cash incentive to sportspersons bagging silver medals in international events.

