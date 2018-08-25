Asian Games 2018: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announces Rs 20 lakh incentive to Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Palembang: Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran poses with his bronze medal during the medal ceremony for the men’s singles tennis at the 18th Asian Games 2018, at Palembang in Indonesia on Saturday, Aug 25, 2018. (PTI Photo) Palembang: Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran poses with his bronze medal during the medal ceremony for the men’s singles tennis at the 18th Asian Games 2018, at Palembang in Indonesia on Saturday, Aug 25, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday announced a cash incentive of Rs 20 lakh to tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran who won a bronze medal in the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. “I was delighted to learn your triumph, a bronze medal in the tennis mens singles event at the ongoing 18th Asian Games at Jakarta, Indonesia,” Palaniswami said in a letter to the tennis player.

Congratulating him on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said “the Government of Tamil Nadu sanctions Rs 20 lakh for your achievement.” Palaniswami recalled that it was late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa who had in December 2011 enhanced the cash incentive for sportspersons winning bronze medals at the Asian Games to Rs 20 lakh.

“On behalf of Government of Tamil Nadu, I congratulate you and all those who have contributed towards your achievement and wish you to win many more medals for the country and Tamil Nadu in future,” he said.

In the men’s singles event, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, a native of Tamil Nadu settled for a bronze after losing 2-6, 2-6 to Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin in the semifinal.

