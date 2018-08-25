Asian Games 2018: Dipika Pallikal wins Bronze in Women’s Singles Squash

Dipika Pallikal settled for a Bronze medal in Women’s Singles. (Source: File) Dipika Pallikal settled for a Bronze medal in Women’s Singles. (Source: File)

India’s medal run at the Asian Games 2018 continued on Saturday as Dipika Pallikal settled for a Bronze medal in women’s singles squash after losing her semifinal match against the defending champion from Malaysia, Nicol Ann David. The 26-year-old suffered a defeat in straight sets against the former World number one, 3-0 (7-11, 9-11 and 6-11) in the semis.

The Indian squash player had defeated Japan’s Kobayashi Misaki in straight sets on Friday to reach the quarters. But against the four-time Asian Games Champion, the Commonwealth Games 2018 Women’s double silver medallist Palliakal could do little to counter the pressure and make way into the final.

With Pallikal’s win, India secured their 26th medal at the Asian Games 2018. It is Pallikal’s third medal at the Asian Games. She won a silver in 2014 in Women’s team squash event and a bronze in Women’s singles event at the same event.

Joshana Chinappa will also take on Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam in the semifinal on Sunday as she looks to reach the Women’s Singles’ final and secure at least a silver medal for India. Saurav Ghosal will be in action in Men’s singles semifinal as he locks horns with Hong Kong’s Au Chun Ming to make it to the final.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd