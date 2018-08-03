Asian Games 2018: Sports Ministry sanctions funds for Sushil Kumar’s Georgia training

Sushil Kumar will participate in Asian Games for the first time since 2006 edition. (Source: File) Sushil Kumar will participate in Asian Games for the first time since 2006 edition. (Source: File)

The Sports Ministry sanctioned Rs 4.95 lakh for star wrestler Sushil Kumar’s two-week training programme in Georgia ahead of the Asian Games, besides clearing another Rs 25 lakh for athletes across seven other sports.

The Mission Olympic Cell, at its meeting today, cleared funding proposals related to training, competition, support staff and equipment expenses.

“Rs 4.95 lakh was sanctioned to Sushil Kumar for a two-week training programme in Georgia ahead of the Asian Games along with one support staff and two sparring partners,” the Sports Authority of India said in a release.

Shooter Tejaswini Sawant has been sanctioned Rs 1.24 lakh for sports science evaluation across four months of January, February, July and August. The training expenses of Akhil Sheoran for his pre-Asian Games training in Mumbai and Pune were alsosanctioned at the meeting.

“Rs 5.02 lakhs has been sanctioned for gymnast Rakesh Patra for his 12-day training camp in Mersin, Turkey ahead of the Asian Games. Apart from coaching fees, the expenses will also include use of training venue, medical expenses and accommodation,” the SAI said.

Boxer Vikas Krishan, who won a gold medals at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, has been sanctioned Rs 42,000 for purchase of equipment, including shoes, lactometer and pulse oximeter.

The proposals of six para-athletes, who are training in India and abroad ahead of the Asian Para Games that will take place between October 6 and 13 in Jakarta, were also cleared at the meeting.

Also substantial financial assistance to four Wushu athletes, covered under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), were sanctioned for their Asian Games training at the meeting.

“Rs 1.63 lakh has been sanctioned for Avani Lekhara, 10m Air Rifle Para-Shooter for use of a coach, physiotherapist and personal escort during her three-month training for the Asian Para-Games from July 1 to October 5. Rs 5.95 Lakh has been sanctioned for Rampal Chahar, Para High Jumper for his overseas training in Ukraine from July 16 to October 5. This will include the coaching fees and expenses towards food and accommodation.

“In principle, approval was granted to four Indian Para-athletes Rinku Hooda, Amit Kumar Saroha, Dharambir and Ankur Dhama to continue their coaching camps at various SAI centres.”

Four Wushu players — Narender Grewal, Santosh Kumar, Surya Bhanu Pratap and Sanathoi Devi — were sanctioned Rs 7.73 lakh for their month-long training in Shandong, China ahead of the Asian Games along with their personal coaches Rajvir Singh and Rajesh Tailor.

“In swimming, ‘in-principle’ approval as per actuals was given to Srihari Nataraj for financial assistance for his coach Jayarajan AC to travel with him to Jakarta for the Asian Games,” said the SAI.

“All expenses for training and competition taking place outside India include air fare, visa and medical insurance.”

