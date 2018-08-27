Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

  • Asian Games 2018: Silver medallist Dutee Chand awarded Rs 1.5 crore by Odisha government

The Odisha government announced a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore for Dutee Chand after she won the silver medal at the 18th Asian Games.

Dutee Chand won the silver medal in women's 100m final at the 18th Asian Games. (Source: PTI)
The Odisha government has announced a cash reward of Rs 1.5 crore for sprinter Dutee Chand after her historic feat at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia. Odia sprinter Dutee Chand clinched the silver medal in the 100m finals on Sunday clocking 11.32 seconds. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the reward on Monday. Odisha Olympic Association (OOA) had also announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for Dutee.

“It is a matter of pride that an athlete from Odisha has brought laurels for the country in the Asian Games after 20 years. In 1998 Asian Games, Odia Athlete Rachita Panda Mistry had won a bronze medal for India,” the Chief Minster’s Office (CMO) said in a statement. “In recognition of her grit, determination and hard work, the Chief Minister has announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore to Dutee Chand,” the statement added.

Dutee Chand’s achievement was hailed by people across different fraternities.

Meanwhile, after completing the race, an elated Chand spoke to PTI and said, “2014 was very a bad year for me. People said many things about me. The same girl today came back and won a medal for the country, it is really big achievement for me,” Dutee said before adding, “In the semifinals, the first 20 metres, I did not push much and coach pointed out that ‘you have to make a better beginning. So in the final I rushed the first 40 metres. I was running with eyes closed, whether medal comes or not, I wanted to better my timing.”

