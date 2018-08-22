Asian Games 2018: Should not have split doubles team, says Uday Pawar 

Indian shuttlers Sikki Reddy (L) and teammate Ashwini Ponnappa (R) in action during the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. (PTI Photo/File) Indian shuttlers Sikki Reddy (L) and teammate Ashwini Ponnappa (R) in action during the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. (PTI Photo/File)

India should not have split their regular women’s doubles pair to accommodate two combinations in Asian Games badminton team event, feels ex-shuttler Uday Pawar. Former international Pawar, a doubles specialist in his time, spoke out after both men’s and women’s teams crashed out after losing to their respective quarter final opponents by identical 1-3 margins, with both wins coming in singles.

“In ladies, they spilt the doubles combination, which was probably a mistake. Because in today’s world, for any player to play two events, it is difficult,” Pawar told PTI. “First (P V) Sindhu played singles and immediately after that to doubles; it is difficult,” Pawar pointed out.

“In that sense, it is a sad commentary that we don’t have anybody, no (effective) doubles combination besides the number one combination, which they had to spilt. It shows that we don’t have number two combination at all (in ladies doubles),” rued Pawar, who runs an academy in Mumbai.

Another former international Sanjay Sharma on tuesday had also stressed the need to strengthen the doubles combinations. According to former Thomas Cup captain Sharma, the worrying thing was that the country did not have a good doubles combination in ladies. “So that is what we should be talking about; Gopi (Gopichand) as a national coach, what his lookout is (about it),” Sharma had said.

Ponappa usually partners with Siki Reddy. But in the team event in Indonesia, while Ponappa partnered with Sindhu, Reddy was paired with Arathi Sunil and both the pairs lost their games. In the must-win fourth rubber against Japan, India fielded the scratch combine of Rio Olympics women’s singles silver medallist P V Sindhu and seasoned doubles specialist Ashwini Ponappa. But the duo lost 13-21, 12-21 to reigning Olympic champions Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi, who were solid with their defence.

“We should have a number of good combinations by now. We don’t have new players, which is shocking” said Pawar.

“The BAI is making a mistake by not having a separate doubles camp, where a lot of U-20 or U-22 players are allowed to train with top players,” he said.

“If you want eight combinations, you should have at least 12-15 combinations practising with the national team in the national camp under the Malaysian coach.

“Same thing should also be there with the men’s,” Pawar remarked further.

