Asian Games 2018: Leander Paes and a shame, old story

Leander Paes’ inclusion in the 2018 Asian Games team after a 12-year gap was well hyped. (Source: File) Leander Paes’ inclusion in the 2018 Asian Games team after a 12-year gap was well hyped. (Source: File)

True to its reputation, Indian tennis has created yet another stir at the start of a multi-sport quadrennial event. Back in June, Leander Paes’ inclusion in the 2018 Asian Games team after a 12-year gap was well hyped. Yet two days before the opening ceremony, at a time when most in the tennis squad had already gathered at Palembang, the 45-year-old unexpectedly pulled out of the competition.

The reason Paes has given for his decision is that his AITA nominated partner, Sumit Nagal, is not a doubles specialist. The veteran, a winner of 18 Grand Slam doubles titles, asserted to have been in contact with the AITA expressing his wish to be paired up with a doubles specialist player.

“Despite my repeated requests, from so many weeks in advance, it is sad that we have not been able to put a doubles specialist in the team for a credible second doubles pairing for the Asian Games,” Paes said in a statement. The AITA’s selection committee named the country’s top three available singles players (the highest ranked player Yuki Bhambri, 97, was excluded from the list) and top three doubles players to make up the six-player men’s contingent. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan were the other two doubles specialists along with Paes.

“As of today, Rohan and Divij are the two higher ranked players and in better form which is why they’ve been paired,” explains AITA general secretary Hironmoy Chatterjee. “Leander comes in as the third doubles specialist and has to pair up with a singles player. He wanted another doubles specialist which was not possible.”

Nagal selection

Nagal’s inclusion in the squad was based on the fact that the 21-year-old can play both singles and doubles – he even won the 2015 junior Wimbledon doubles title. The youngster serves as a stand-by singles player should the top two choices, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran have to withdraw due to injury. Though the youngster is struggling with form — his nine-match losing streak in singles stretches back to April’s Davis Cup against China — he was to partner Paes in Indonesia, a decision that did not go well with the veteran.

Meanwhile, the AITA is miffed with Paes’ decision, especially since it comes at a time when the team will be affected by it the most. “When he made himself available, we selected him for the team and he said it’s an honour to play for the country and all that. So we took him as a third doubles player,” says AITA selection committee chairman SP Misra. “He shouldn’t have made himself available if he was thinking like this. Once you send your name, you need to be committed.”

The deadline for each contingent to send the names of their final Asian Games contingent was June 30. The AITA in turn had first announced the team early in that month. Had the veteran pulled out in time, there might have been a chance for fellow top-100 doubles players Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (88) and Purav Raja (90) to make it to the squad. Even N Sriram Balaji (112) and Vishnu Vardhan (115), who had both broken into the top 100 earlier this year, stood a chance at selection.

As it panned out though, team captain Zeeshan Ali will now have only a squad of five present with him at the Asian Games, and a tough decision as to who can pair up with Nagal to form a second doubles team. In all likeliness, Ramkumar, who had recently become the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman to reach the final of an ATP event, may get the role since he occasionally plays doubles.

On the mixed doubles front though, Paes was slated to team up with India’s highest ranked singles player Ankita Raina (187), while Bopanna was to pair up with doubles specialist Prarthana Thombare. Sharan is now expected to pair up with Raina.

“The mixed doubles team will take a blow,” says Chatterjee. “It becomes a bit weak now.” Ali has till early on Saturday morning to announce the final teams for the draw. It might have been a mere formality, until Paes waited till late to pull out.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App