Asian Games 2018 Schedule: India’s Day 4 schedule, fixtures

India’s medal tally reached double figures on Day 3 of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia. This can be split into three gold medals, three silver medals and four bronze medals. The athletes would hope to add more medals to the kitty when the action moves to Day 4. The team competition in women’s gymnastics will star Dipa Karmakar but not in her pet event of vault but has done so in beam. However, Pranati Nayak and Aruna Reddy finished above her to qualify for the finals.

Also in action will be the men’s hockey team with chances of another double digit scoreline after starting off the campaign with 17-0 win over Indonesia. On Day 4 of the Asian Games, they face another minnow in Hong Kong.

Shooting has yielded six medals at the Asian Games – including three on Tuesday – will once again harbour hopes of more chances to climb up the medals tally. In action will be young Manu Bhaker in 25m Pistol and Anjum Moudgil in 50m Rifle 3 Positions. N Gaayathri and Rahi Sarnobat will also be vying for a passage into the finals.

India’s schedule at Asian Games on Day 4:

ARCHERY

Women’s Compound – Trisha Deb, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhumita Kumari, Muskan Kirar: 8:00 AM starting

Men’s Compound – Sangrampreet Singh Bisla, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini: 1:30 PM

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Men’s: 1 PM

Women’s team final: 5:00 PM

BRIDGE

Men’s team qualification: Sumit Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumder, Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani

Mixed team (Round Robin 1): Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Gopinath Manna, Himani Khandelwal, Hema Deora, Kiran Nadar

Supermixed team qualification: Finton Lewis, Marianne Karmakar, Bharati Dey, Vasanti Shah (All events starting at 9:00 AM)

FIELD HOCKEY

India vs Hong Kong: 12:30 PM

SHOOTING

Women’s: Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N – 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification – 8:00 AM, Gold Medal Event – 11:30 AM

Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat – 25m Pistol Qualification – 8:00 AM and 10:00 AM; Gold Medal Event – 11:30 PM

SWIMMING

Men’s: Avinash Mani, Sajan Prakash – 100m butterfly Qualification – 8:00 AM; Gold Medal Event – 5:00 PM

Sandeep Sejwal – 100m breastroke Qualification – 8:00AM, Gold Medal Event – 5:23 PM

4x100m Freestlyle Relay – Heat 1 (India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan) – 8:30 AM Gold Medal Event – 5:00 PM

TAEKWONDO

8:45 AM – Men’s 80 kg – Navjeet Maan (Round of 32)

TENNIS

9:00 AM – Men’s Singles Round of 16 – Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Karimov Jurabek Karimov (Uzbekistan); Men’s Singles Round of 16 – Gunneswaran Prabhakharan vs Ly Hoang Nam (Vietnam)

11:00 AM – Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals – Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan vs C Hseing and T Yang (Chinese Taipei)

9:00 AM Women’s Singles Quarterfinals – Ankita Raina vs Eudice Wong Chong (Hong Kong China)

9:00 AM (After) Women’s Doubles Round of 16 – Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare vs G Ainitdinova and A Danilina (Kazakhstan)

VOLLEYBALL

Men’s – India vs Qatar – 6:00 PM

WRESTLING

Men’s Greco Roman: 77 kg – Gurpreet Singh vs Natal Apichai (Thailand) – 12:00 PM

87 kg – Harpreet Singh vs Park Hea-geun (South Korea) 12:00 PM

97 kg – Hardeep 11:48 AM

130 kg – Naveen vs Meng Lz (China) 1:06 PM

WUSHU

Women’s Sanda (Semi-finals) – Naorem Roshibina Devi vs Cai Yingying (China) – 8:00 AM

Men’s Sanda (Semifinals) – 8:00 AM.

