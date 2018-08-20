Asian Games 2018 Schedule: India’s Day 3 schedule, fixtures

With two days of the Asian Games 2018 gone, India now move to the third day in hope of adding more medals to its kitty. The third day will see events of swimming, archery, basketball among others. Indian women and men Kabaddi teams will continue their respective group matches while Ankita Raina will carry on campaign as she plays Eri Hozumi in the Round of 16 women’s singles tennis match. The Indian hockey women team will take on Kazakstan in Group B match on Tuesday.
Here is the full schedule of the third day of Asian Games 2018:
Aquatics – Swimming – Medal Competition
Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition
Archery – Event Competition
Baseball – Softball – Event Competition
Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition
Cycling – Mountain bike – Medal Competition
Equestrian – Dressage – Event Competition
Football – Event Competition
Golf – Event Competition
Gymnastics – Artistic – Medal Competition
Handball – Event Competition
Field Hockey – Event Competition
Kabaddi – Event Competition
Karate – Medal Competition
Martial arts – Kurash – Medal Competition
Martial arts – Pencak silat – Event Competition
Martial arts – Wushu – Medal Competition
Rowing – Event Competition
Paragliding – Event Competition
Sepak takraw – Medal Competition
Shooting – Medal Competition
Sports Climbing – Event Competition
Tennis – Event Competition
Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition
Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition
Weightlifting – Medal Competition
