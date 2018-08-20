Asian Games 2018 Schedule: India’s Day 3 schedule, fixtures

Indian women hockey team will play Group B match on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) Indian women hockey team will play Group B match on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

With two days of the Asian Games 2018 gone, India now move to the third day in hope of adding more medals to its kitty. The third day will see events of swimming, archery, basketball among others. Indian women and men Kabaddi teams will continue their respective group matches while Ankita Raina will carry on campaign as she plays Eri Hozumi in the Round of 16 women’s singles tennis match. The Indian hockey women team will take on Kazakstan in Group B match on Tuesday.

Here is the full schedule of the third day of Asian Games 2018:

Aquatics – Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Archery – Event Competition

Baseball – Softball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Cycling – Mountain bike – Medal Competition

Equestrian – Dressage – Event Competition

Football – Event Competition

Golf – Event Competition

Gymnastics – Artistic – Medal Competition

Handball – Event Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Kabaddi – Event Competition

Karate – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Kurash – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Pencak silat – Event Competition

Martial arts – Wushu – Medal Competition

Rowing – Event Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Sepak takraw – Medal Competition

Shooting – Medal Competition

Sports Climbing – Event Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition

