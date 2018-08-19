Asian Games 2018 Schedule: India’s Day 2 schedule, fixtures

India will open their Asian Games 2018 campaign against Indonesia. India will open their Asian Games 2018 campaign against Indonesia.

After a gold-winning start by India, the Asian Games 2018 taking place in Indonesia now moves to the second day as India hopes to add more medals to its kitty.

Bajrang Punia won India’s first gold medal on the first day while shooters Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar won the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the 2018 Asian Games. The Indian women hockey team also kickstarted their campaign with a thunderous 8-0 victory against the home favourites Indonesia.

We now move to the second day of the Games as women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik open campaign. The Indian men’s hockey team also start their campaign against hosts India.

Here is the full schedule:

6.30 am

Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar

Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men

7.00 am

Japan vs India

Women’s Badminton Quarterfinals

7.00 am

Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar

Shooting Trap Women

7.30 am

Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela

10m Air Rifle Event

7.30 am

Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh

Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Heats

7.45 am

Neel Roy

Swimming Men’s 200m Individual Medley

8.00 am

Manavjeet Singh Sandhu, Lakshay

Shooting Trap Men

8.00 am

Dushyant

Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls Heats

8.00 am

Advait Page

Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle

8.22 am

Srihari Nataraj, Arvind Mani

Swimming Men’s 50m Backstroke

8.40 am

India vs Thailand

Women’s Kabaddi, Group A

8.40 am

India

Men’s Lightweight Eight Heats

9.00 am

Latika Bhandari

Taekwondo Women 53kg Round of 16

9.00 am

Unified Korea vs India

Women’s Basketball 5x5Preliminary, Group A

9.00 am

India

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats

9.00 am

Prajnesh Prabhakharan Gunneswaran

Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 32

9.00 am

Ramnathan Ramkumar

Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 32

9.00 am

Bopanna-Sharan

Tennis Men’s Doubles Round of 32

9.00 am

Nagal-Ramnathan

Tennis Men’s Doubles Round of 32

9.00 am

Ankita Raina

Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 32

9.00 am

Kamran Kaur Thandi

Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 32

9.00 am

Bopanna-Thombare

Tennis Mixed Doubles Round of 32

9.20 am

India

Women’s Four Heats

10.00 am

India vs Malaysia

Men’s Handball Main Round: Group 3 – Match 2

11.00 am

Raina-Thombare

Tennis Women’s Doubles

11.00 am

Bhosale-Yadlapalli

Tennis Women’s Doubles Round of 32

12.00 pm

Sumit Malik (125 kg)

Wrestling

12.00 pm

Vinesh Phogat (50 kg)

Wrestling

12.00 pm

Pinki (53 kg)

Wrestling

12.00 pm

Pooja Dhanda (57 kg)

Wrestling

12.00 pm

Sakshi Malik (62 kg)

Wrestling

1.00 pm

India vs Indonesia

Men’s Badminton Quarterfinals

3.00 pm

India vs Korea

Men’s Kabaddi, Group A

5.00 pm

Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Qualification

5.00 pm

Santosh Kumar

Wushu Men’s Sanda Round of 16

5.00 pm

Narendra Grewal

Wushu Men’s Sanda Round of 16

7.00 pm

India vs Indonesia

Men’s Hockey, Pool A

