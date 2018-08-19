Asian Games 2018 Schedule: India’s Day 2 schedule, fixtures

After a gold-winning start by India, the Asian Games 2018 taking place in Indonesia now moves to the second day as India hopes to add more medals to its kitty.
Bajrang Punia won India’s first gold medal on the first day while shooters Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar won the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the 2018 Asian Games. The Indian women hockey team also kickstarted their campaign with a thunderous 8-0 victory against the home favourites Indonesia.
We now move to the second day of the Games as women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik open campaign. The Indian men’s hockey team also start their campaign against hosts India.
Here is the full schedule:
6.30 am
Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men
7.00 am
Japan vs India
Women’s Badminton Quarterfinals
7.00 am
Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar
Shooting Trap Women
7.30 am
Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela
10m Air Rifle Event
7.30 am
Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh
Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Heats
7.45 am
Neel Roy
Swimming Men’s 200m Individual Medley
8.00 am
Manavjeet Singh Sandhu, Lakshay
Shooting Trap Men
8.00 am
Dushyant
Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls Heats
8.00 am
Advait Page
Swimming Men’s 800m Freestyle
8.22 am
Srihari Nataraj, Arvind Mani
Swimming Men’s 50m Backstroke
8.40 am
India vs Thailand
Women’s Kabaddi, Group A
8.40 am
India
Men’s Lightweight Eight Heats
9.00 am
Latika Bhandari
Taekwondo Women 53kg Round of 16
9.00 am
Unified Korea vs India
Women’s Basketball 5x5Preliminary, Group A
9.00 am
India
Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats
9.00 am
Prajnesh Prabhakharan Gunneswaran
Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 32
9.00 am
Ramnathan Ramkumar
Tennis Men’s Singles Round of 32
9.00 am
Bopanna-Sharan
Tennis Men’s Doubles Round of 32
9.00 am
Nagal-Ramnathan
Tennis Men’s Doubles Round of 32
9.00 am
Ankita Raina
Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 32
9.00 am
Kamran Kaur Thandi
Tennis Women’s Singles Round of 32
9.00 am
Bopanna-Thombare
Tennis Mixed Doubles Round of 32
9.20 am
India
Women’s Four Heats
10.00 am
India vs Malaysia
Men’s Handball Main Round: Group 3 – Match 2
11.00 am
Raina-Thombare
Tennis Women’s Doubles
11.00 am
Bhosale-Yadlapalli
Tennis Women’s Doubles Round of 32
12.00 pm
Sumit Malik (125 kg)
Wrestling
12.00 pm
Vinesh Phogat (50 kg)
Wrestling
12.00 pm
Pinki (53 kg)
Wrestling
12.00 pm
Pooja Dhanda (57 kg)
Wrestling
12.00 pm
Sakshi Malik (62 kg)
Wrestling
1.00 pm
India vs Indonesia
Men’s Badminton Quarterfinals
3.00 pm
India vs Korea
Men’s Kabaddi, Group A
5.00 pm
Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Qualification
5.00 pm
Santosh Kumar
Wushu Men’s Sanda Round of 16
5.00 pm
Narendra Grewal
Wushu Men’s Sanda Round of 16
7.00 pm
India vs Indonesia
Men’s Hockey, Pool A
