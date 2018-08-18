Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Asian Games 2018 Schedule: India’s Day 1 schedule, fixtures at the Asian Games

Asian Games 2018 Day 1 Schedule: The Indian women's hockey team, wrestling stars Sushil Kumar and Bajrang Punia and badminton stars like Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy all feature on a packed first day for India in Indonesia.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 18, 2018 4:01:04 pm
kidambi srikanth Asian Games 2018 Day 1 Schedule: Kidambi Srikanth will play the men’s singles event at Asian Games 2018. (AP Photo)
The Indian contingent has a packed schedule on the first day of the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. The women’s hockey tea, the 10m rifle and pistol shooters, wrestlers like Sushil Kumar and Bajrang Punia and the men’s badminton team, led by HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will all be in action on August 19. India’s men’s badminton team will face Maldives for their opener. Sushil Kumar and Bajrang Punia will take the mat in the afternoon and the day will be squared off by the women’s hockey team taking on Indonesia.

Asian Games 2018 Day 1 Full Schedule:

6.30 am
Shooting: Trap Men Qualification

7.00 am
Shooting: Trap Women Qualification

7.30 am
Women’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Japan

7.30 am onwards:
Taekwondo: Men Individual Poomsae, Men Team Poomsae,
Women Individual Poomsae, Women Team Poomsae

8.00 am onwards:
Tennis: Men’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)
Women’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)
Mixed Doubles (Round of 32 matches)

8.00 am
Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification

8.00 am onwards:
Fencing: Men’s Epee Individual
Women’s Sabre Individual

8.00 am onwards:
Swimming: Heats for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

8.00 am:
Wushu: Men’s Changquan Final

9.00 am:
Wushu: Women’s Taijiquan matches

9.00 am:
Women’s Basketball 5×5 Preliminary match: India vs Chinese Taipei

9.00 am onwards:
Rowing: Heats of Men’s Single Sculls, Women’s Single Sculls, Men’s Double Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Men’s Pair, Women’s Pair, Men’s Lightweight Four, Women’s Lightweight Quadruple Sculls

9.00 am onwards:
Volleyball: Women’s Preliminary matches

9.30 am onwards:
Sepaktakraw: Men’s and Women’s Team Regu Preliminary matches

10.00 am:
Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

10.00 am:
Wushu: Women’s Nanquan matches

11.00 am:
Wushu: Women’s Jianshu matches

12.00 pm:
Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals

12.00 pm onwards:
Wrestling: Pre-quarter-final, quarters, semis and repechage matchs in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg

1.00 pm:
Badminton men’s team: India vs Maldives

3.00 pm:
Women’s Handball Preliminary match: India vs China

3.20 pm:
Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals

4.38 pm onwards: Swimming Finals for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

5.30 pm:
Men’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Sri Lanka

5.30 pm:
Wushu: Men’s Sanda -70kg, Round of 32 matches

6.00 pm onwards:
Wrestling: Finals and bronze medal matches in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg,

7.00 pm:
Women’s Hockey Preliminary match: India vs Indonesia

Best of Express

