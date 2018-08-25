Asian Games 2018: Salvation for India scullers

India won gold in the men’s quadruple sculls event. (PTI Photo) India won gold in the men’s quadruple sculls event. (PTI Photo)

Between a foreign coach railing against Indian rowers lacking Popeye muscles and a governing body that reckoned India would sweep 7 golds at Jakarta (they had 0 in 2014 and 1 in 2010), there was a tiny squeaky voice of son, 4-year-old Bhavya, that gave rower Om Prakash Singh some focus and hope. Cutting through the clutter of the politicking and infighting and dissing by the mighty and powerful of Indian rowing — the coaches, administrators, funders and destiny-deciders — Bhavya would tell his father in a chirpy voice: “Koi baat nahi Papa, aaj nahi aaya medal, kal sabke saath aa jayega.”

And it did as Om Praskash – along with Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, and Sukhmeet Singh — clocked 6:17.13 to win the gold medal in men’s quadruple sculls.

Thursday was traumatic for a host of top rowers in India. Om Prakash had failed to help his senior Swaran Singh push in the last deciding moments of their pairs event and missed out on what was a sure-medal. He was sinking under the weight of guilt when the armyman’s family would call from home. “My son doesn’t get to watch me on TV, but when I’m home, I play some of my old rowing videos on loop and build stories around them. Those are the stories he listen to and nods asleep, like bedtime tales. He loves those stories, and has started pointing to my medals and saying: Papa medal laayenge,” he said, moments after India finally won its first gold at Palembang. “Foujiyon ke dimaag mein bas yehi chalta hai – competition aur family & bachhe. Mushkil hoti hai yeh life,” he added.

India’s elite rowers have not taken a holiday for the last 9 months, or visited home. At the end of one of the toughest training stints where the Romanian coach demanded commitment in training sessions on the water for over 6 hours a day, India drew a blank on Day 1. Like Om Prakash, or much more, Olympians Dattu Bhokanal and Swaran Singh Virk were under the pump. On Friday, they would get another chance. Together. It had to be a gold.

Dattu had struggled to drag himself out of the exhaustion after 1200m, Swaran had failed to draw that last ounce of energy which would have given him a bronze, and Om Prakash blamed himself for failing his senior. Sukhmeet Singh, the fourth on the boat, controlling the boat, like a driver, felt the pain too even as coach Gioga launched into the rowers and the country demanded results at the Asiad – which determines their funding over the next few years.

“Bahot zyada dabaav tha sab pe. But coaches Ismael Baig and others had supported us. So we decided, we will go for that gold,” Om Prakash recalls. It was sheer release from the strains of the previous day and the despondency of losing that pushed the quadruple after the 1500m mark on Friday as India brought home gold in 6:17:13.

The man from Jhunjhnu in Rajasthan whose brother also serves in the army at Pathankot, said the last few months have been trying. “I just wanted to be there to support our Olympians. They had to win gold and make up for yesterday. Dattu hadn’t spoken about his loss yesterday though he was hurting. He wanted to keep our morale high,” he’d say, adding that sometimes there’s strength in silence for the brotherhood from the army.

Swaran as the stroke-enforcer in the 4’s sculls, Dattu, the man who would pull the team together taking in the left and he right of competition, OP guiding the rhythm and Sukhmeet driving the boat, would ensure India picked its first gold.

Coach sacked

On the sidelines, the rowing federation would sack the Romanian coach who had gone into the Asiad with a target of seven medals, but struggled to go beyond 1 gold and 2 bronze. The Quadruples top podium came out of the sheer will of four men to find redemption after a rout on Day 1.

“Yes, we are terminating the services of the foreign coach,” federation secretary Girish Phadnis would confirm, though the reasons were not elaborated. It is learnt that the coach was asked to review the day’s losses on Thursday and had said that things weren’t likely to get much better the next day with the current state of the rowers. His extreme training methods were also up for scrutiny – not because they were wrong on their own – but because they weren’t delivering results at the Asiad and factoring in the realities of Indians’ physical realities. It’s on tough days like this that Om Prakash would look to his son to lift his spirits. “Koi toh hai jo hume story ka hero manta hai – win hoy a loss,” he would say.

