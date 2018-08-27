Follow Us:
Asian Games 2018: Rs 20 lakh cash prize for Joshna Chinnappa, Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal

Chinnappa, Dipika Pallikal and Ghosal had won bronze medals in squash women's and men's singles, respectively. 

By: PTI | Chennai | Published: August 27, 2018 7:47:55 pm
India’s Deepika Pallikal and Ann Nicol David of Malaysia in action during the women’s squash semifinal match at 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarata on Saturday, Aug 25, 2018. (PTI Photo) 
The Tamil Nadu government on Monday lauded squash players from the state who had won medals at the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia and announced a cash incentive of Rs 20 lakh each to them. Chief Minister K Palaniswami congratulated Joshna Chinnappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal for winning bronze medals in individual squash events at the ongoing games in Jakarta-Palembang and appreciated them for bringing laurels to the country and the state.

He recalled their good show in the Commonwealth Games held earlier this year. “On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I convey my heartiest congratulations to you on your marvellous achievement,” he said in separate letters to the three players.

“You will now be eligible to receive the high cash incentive of Rs 20 lakh, which was announced by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to encourage sportspersons,” he said.

He wished the players brought more fame to the country and the State. Chinnappa, Dipika Pallikal and Ghosal had won bronze medals in squash women’s and men’s singles, respectively.

