Asian Games 2018: Rowing provided me what I could not achieve in education, says Bhagwan Singh 

Indian rowers Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh celebrate with the bronze medal during the 18th Asian Games. (PTI) Indian rowers Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh celebrate with the bronze medal during the 18th Asian Games. (PTI)

Seven Years ago, when 18-year-old Bhagwan Singh had joined Chandigarh University at Gharaun to pursue a course in journalism and mass communications, he shifted from his village Thatthi Bhai near Moga. With father Darshan Singh being a truck driver and suffering from tuberculosis and lung disease, Bhagwan was forced to give up studies in 2012 and join the Army after eight unsuccessful attempts to support his family. Last year, the Singh family shifted from their village to Kharar for Darshan’s heart treatment and when Bhagwan won the bronze medal with Rohit Kumar in the men’s lightweight double sculls at the Asian Games on Friday, the 25-year-old Indian Army rower remembered the tough times and his dreams.

“I always wanted to be a media professional and cover events. Tahi main pind to Kharar aya si (That was the reason I came to Kharar from my village). My father used to work as a truck driver and after taking a medicine for diabetes, one of his lungs collapsed. I tried joining the Indian Army participating in induction rallies eight times before I was selected. It was a crucial selection for me as my family depended on me. At the Bombay Engineers Group, Subedar Kudrat Ali introduced me to rowing on seeing my height. Today, when I have won a medal, so many mediapersons interviewed me and my family also called to congratulate me. They always wanted to see me on television and rowing provided me what I could not achieve in education,” shared an emotional Bhagwan who idolises England rower and five-time Olympic gold medallist Steve Redgrave.

Bhagwan Singh won the Bronze medal at the Asian Games 2018. (Express Photo) Bhagwan Singh won the Bronze medal at the Asian Games 2018. (Express Photo)

The last four years saw the Punjab rower winning the double sculls gold in the 2014 and 2015 nationals before seeing him go as a reserve in the Indian team for the 2016 Olympics qualifiers in South Korea after his partner suffered chicken-pox. Last year, Bhagwan won two gold medals in the Pune nationals. It was also the same time that his father’s heart problem worsened apart from his younger brother Karamjeet and sister Asha Kaur showing interest to study further.

“Bhagwan ne bahut sacrifice kita hai (Bhagwan has sacrificed a lot for us). As truck driver, I would not earn much but he always had a keen interest in studies. My wife Jasvir Kaur sent him for studies to Kharar. I used to be a heavy drinker and suffered from various diseases. We were disappointed when Bhagwan left his studies in 2012 but somebody in the family had to work to support all of us. This medal is the reward for all those years,” gushed 57-year-old Darshan Singh.

Family members of Bhagwan Singh with his medals at their house. (Express Photo) Family members of Bhagwan Singh with his medals at their house. (Express Photo)

While the Indian team was edged out by Korea by just one second for the silver medal, Bhagwan’s mother Jagvir Kaur kept praying for her son’s success. “He had promised us a medal from Indonesia. This is the happiest day of our lives,” she said.

Last year, Bhagwan got Karamjeet and Asha a scholarship. “I used to do freelance photography and work for other studios during weddings at our village. Bhagwan paji got me enrolled here at Chandigarh University. When he returns, I will make the video and that will be my gift to him,” shared 23-year-old Karamjeet who is studying film sciences.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App