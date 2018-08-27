Asian Games 2018: Quick silver for India

After the race, Anas felt he could have run better. Hassan Abdalelah of Qatar came first. (Source: PTI) After the race, Anas felt he could have run better. Hassan Abdalelah of Qatar came first. (Source: PTI)

In his early years as an athlete, Muhammed Anas Yahiya was a long jumper. His long-time coach PB Jaikumar recalls his personal best to be 7.45 metres. However, Jaikumar felt that Anas’ future was on the track because he had power and speed, and it didn’t take too long to convince the young athlete to make the switch. “He had speed and power and seemed ideal for the 200 and 400,” Jaikumar said on Sunday minutes after Anas won a silver in the men’s 400m at the Asian Games.

A dozen Indian men have won medals in the 400 metres at the Asian Games, including the peerless Milkha Singh — two gold medals, in 1958 and 1962. So when Anas and his army teammate Arokia Rajiv stepped on the track for the men’s 400m final, they would have felt the weight of expectations of illustrious quarter-milers who came before them. Rajiv to a lesser extent perhaps because he was already a bronze medallist from the previous edition at Incheon in 2014. But four years older now at 27, Rajiv had been feeling the heat from the younger challenger Anas, three years his junior. Last year at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, Anas had pipped Rajiv to gold, a race which signified the passing of the baton.

Yet for all the promise Anas showed, he had to show his mettle at the Asian Games. On Sunday night, as Anas lowered himself on the starting blocks, he would feel a ‘tightness in his hamstring’. It could have proved to be a spoiler but luckily for Anas, there was no discomfort during the race.

Dawdling muscles

“If it wasn’t for the tightening of the muscle, Anas was capable of clocking a sub-45 timing,” Jaikumar said. The Asian championships title holder had to settle for silver with a timing of 45.69 seconds. This was slower than his personal best of 45.24 and even matching that timing would not have been good enough for gold. In the final was the 2017 World Championships bronze medallist, Hassan Abdalelah of Qatar, who clocked 44.89 seconds. “I could have run better but I am happy with silver,” said Anas after the race. “I had aimed for a medal and I have achieved that. Abdalelah won easily. I will see video to analyse what went wrong,” the Kerala athlete said. Coach Jaikumar though looks at the positives. “If my records are right, I think Anas has clocked a sub-46 second timing at least 20 times. This could be the most by an Indian male 400m runner. To maintain this kind of consistency itself is amazing,” Jaikumar said.

Anas’ younger brother Anees is a national-level long jumper, but Jaikumar said he has no intention to turn him into a runner as well. The gifted quarter miler, who hails from Nilamel town of Kollam district, was in the 10th Standard when his father passed away after a heart attack. The untimely death left the family distraught. But his mother Sheena did not let the setback affect her sons. When Anas got the opportunity to train at Mar Basil School in Kochi, around 140 km from his home, Sheena backed the move. “He is very hardworking and one of the most dedicated runners I have trained. Apart from that, he’s got natural speed which is a gift from God,” Jaikumar says.

Heartbreak for Lakshmanan

Long distance runner Govindan Lakshmanan was today disqualified under dramatic circumstances after initially being shown to have secured a bronze medal by finishing third in men’s 10,000m race at the ongoing Asian Games here. Lakshmanan crossed the finishing line at third but was later disqualified under IAAF Rule 163.3b (lane infringement). He was initially shown to have clocked 29:44.91s. But video footage showed that his left leg landed outside and on the left side of the innermost lane in a bend of the track. India did lodge a protest later against the decision to disqualify Lakshmanan but the jury of appeals rejected it. “We lodged a protest, seeking to overturn the decision to disqualify Lakshmanan but the jury of appeals has rejected it,” an official said.

