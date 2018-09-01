Follow Us:
Saturday, September 01, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Asian Games 2018: Pranab Bardhan, Shibhnath Sarkar win bridge gold for India

India won a gold medal in the bridge competition of the 18th Asian Games with Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar clinching the top honours in the men's pair event

By: PTI | Updated: September 1, 2018 3:04:52 pm
60-year-old Pranab and 56-year-old Shibhnath finished at the top after scoring 384 points in the finals. (Source: IOA Twitter)
India won a gold medal in the bridge competition of the 18th Asian Games with Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar clinching the top honours in the men’s pair event, here on Saturday.

The 60-year-old Pranab and 56-year-old Shibhnath finished at the top after scoring 384 points in the finals.

The Chinese pair of Lixin Yang and Gang Chen won the silver with a score of 378 and the Indonesian combination of Henky Lasut and Freddy Eddy Manoppo bagged the bronze scoring 374 here.

Another Indian pair of Sumit Mukherjee and Debabrata Majumder finished at the ninth place with a score of 333.

