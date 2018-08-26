Asian Games 2018: Medal wins in various events a proof of India’s rise in sports, says PM Narendra Modi

India have won 7 gold medals at the Asian Games so far. India have won 7 gold medals at the Asian Games so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian athletes who won the medals at the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia. Addressing the nation on his monthly radio broadcast programme Mann Ki Baat, the prime minister said, “The eyes of the nation are on Jakarta. We are proud of the medal winners in the 2018 Asian Games and wish those whose events are left the very best.”

PM Modi further went on to congratulate India for winning medals in sports in unrecognised sports such as Wushu and Rowing. “The Indian athletes are especially shining in Shooting and Wrestling, but our athletes are also winning medals in those sports in which we have not been at our best in the past – like Wushu and Rowing. These are not just medals; this is a proof of the rising stature of Indian sports and athletes.

The eyes of the nation are on Jakarta. We are proud of the medal winners in the 2018 Asian Games and wish those whose events are left the very best: PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/xnPF1umS3d — PMO India (@PMOIndia) 26 August 2018

Modi further stressed that the medal-winners include female athletes, teenagers, and athletes from remote areas. “The medal-winner at the Asian Games include a great number of female athletes. The medal-winners also include 15-16-year-old teenagers. It is also a really good indication that many athletes who are winning medals, come from remote and small villages and have achieved success after tremendous hard work,” he said.

I once again urge the people of India to focus on fitness, says PM @narendramodi. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/vJbfzmVRlo — PMO India (@PMOIndia) 26 August 2018

In his address, the prime minister went on to urge Indian citizens to work towards building a healthier India. “I urge every citizen in the country to take part in sports and work towards being completely fit. A fit India will lead to rich and prosperous India. When India will become fit, it will develop prosperous future for the country,” he said.

India have registered a total of 29 medals at the Asian Games which include 7 Gold, 5 Silver and 17 Bronze medals so far.

