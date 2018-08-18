Asian Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live: Neeraj Chopra to be India’s flag bearer

Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live: Opening ceremony will take place at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium. (Source: AP) Asian Games Opening Ceremony Live: Opening ceremony will take place at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium. (Source: AP)

Asian Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live: Some sports are already underway at the Asian Games but the games will be formally inaugurated in what is expected to be a glittering affair featuring multiple singers. The opening ceremony for the Asian Games will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) stadium in Jakarta. The ceremony will feature renowned Indonesian singers, such as Anggun, who is already internationally recognised, Raisa, Tulus, Edo Kondologit, Putri Ayu, Fatin, GAC, Kamasean and Via Vallen. In more details from the ceremony, the stage measures 120-metre length, 30-metre width and 26-metre height – and will have a mountain as background accompanied by plants and flowers unique to Indonesia. Javeling thrower Neeraj Chopra is India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony.