Asian Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live: Neeraj Chopra to be India’s flag bearer

Asian Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live: Some sports are already underway at the Asian Games but the games will be formally inaugurated in what is expected to be a glittering affair featuring multiple singers. The opening ceremony for the Asian Games will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) stadium in Jakarta. The ceremony will feature renowned Indonesian singers, such as Anggun, who is already internationally recognised, Raisa, Tulus, Edo Kondologit, Putri Ayu, Fatin, GAC, Kamasean and Via Vallen. In more details from the ceremony, the stage measures 120-metre length, 30-metre width and 26-metre height – and will have a mountain as background accompanied by plants and flowers unique to Indonesia. Javeling thrower Neeraj Chopra is India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live Updates:
45 countries are participating at the Asian Games 2018 for a third straight games. It includes 43 other nations, hosts Indonesia and a unified Korea (North and South). Earlier, North and South Korea had marched together at the Commonwealth Games as well.
Addie MS and Ronald Steven, who are well recognised amid Indonesian music culture will conduct the ceremony which has over 4,000 dancers and thousands of musicians. Gelora Bung Karno stadium will be transformed into a mountain and Indonesian celebrity singer Anggun Cipta Sasmi will take stage.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games opening ceremony from Jakarta at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium. Expect around 50,000 people in attendance with over 4,000 dancers to throng the venue. The dance has been choreographed by Denny Malik and Eko Supriyanto. Tickets went for a rather steep $50-$350.