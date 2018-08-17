Asian Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live streaming: When and where to watch Asian Games 2018 Opening ceremony, TV Channel, time in IST

Asian Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live streaming: This is the 18th edition of the multi-sport event. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File) Asian Games 2018 Opening Ceremony Live streaming: This is the 18th edition of the multi-sport event. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)

The 2018 Asian Games will kick off on Saturday in Indonesia. The multi-sport event is into its 18th edition and will be held in the cities of Jakarta and Palembang. This is the first time the Games are being hosted by two cities. 16,000 competitors and officials have descended in Games Village for the event. The opening ceremony will feature popular Indonesian singers like Raisa, Tulus, Edo Kondologit, Putri Ayu, Fatin, GAC, Kamasean and Via Vallen. Anggun, a French-naturalised Indonesian singer who represented France at Eurovision 2012 will also perform.

When will the Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony be held?

The Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018.

Where is the Asian Games 2018 Opening Ceremony being held?

The Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony will be held at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

What time does live coverage of Asian Games 2018 Opening Ceremony start?

The pre-show will begin at 4.30 pm IST, with the ceremony beginning at 5.30 pm IST. The ceremony will be followed up by a post-show at 8.00 pm IST

How do I watch the Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2.

How do I follow Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony live online?

Live online streaming will be available on Sony LIV. You can follow live commentary and social media updates here on IndianExpress.com

