Asian Games 2018: Odisha announces Rs 1 crore for 4 women hockey players 

Indian women hockey team secured silver at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia. (PTI Photo) Indian women hockey team secured silver at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia. (PTI Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday announced cash prize of Rs one crore each for the four players from the state in Indian Women Hockey team which bagged a silver medal in Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia. Patnaik, who congratulated the Indian Women’s Hockey team on winning a silver, announced the award for the four players were in recognition of their achievements, said an official in Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The four players from Odisha in the team, which played in the final of Asian Games after a gap of 20 years, are Sunita Lakra, Namita Toppo, Nilima Minz and Deep Grace Ekka, the official said.

Odisha is the proud sponsor of the Indian National Hockey Team. The state has always promoted hockey and is also the host of the World Men’s Hockey Cup, 2018, a statement from the CMO said.

As per the revised sports policy of the state, the coach will also get an award. The Indian women hockey team’s dream of reclaiming the gold at the Asian Games after 36 years remained unfulfilled as it lost 1-2 to Japan to settle for the silver medal at Jakatra on Friday.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App