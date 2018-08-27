Asian Games 2018: Neeraj Chopra wins first India’s first gold in javelin throw, sets new national record

Neeraj Chopra gave India its eight gold at the ongoing edition of the Asian Games at Indonesia. (Reuters) Neeraj Chopra gave India its eight gold at the ongoing edition of the Asian Games at Indonesia. (Reuters)

Neeraj Chopra won the eight gold medal for India at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games in Indonesia. Chopra looked confident from the start with a throw of 83.46m. But it was in his third attempt that Chopra stole the show with a monstrous 88.06m to win the yellow metal. Incidentally, his second throw was declined by the officials but that did not deter the 20-year-old from throwing 83.25m and 86.26m in his fourth and fifth attempt respectively. This is India’s second gold medal in athletics.

Missing the Asian Games record by a mere 1.09m, Neeraj Chopra set a national record as he surpassed his previous best record of 87.43m, which he threw at the Diamond League Meeting in Doha earlier in May.

Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Chao Tsun, who was expected to give a stiff competition to Chopra was simply outclassed as he was unable to cross the 80m mark. Neeraj Chopra’s registered throws were also better than the second-placed Liu Qizhen.

Shivapal Singh, also representing India in the same event, pulled out midway from the event due to a shoulder injury. India last finished on the podium in javelin event back at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, when Gurtej Singh won a bronze for the nation.

