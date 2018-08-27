Asian Games 2018: Nation hails Neeraj Chopra as he clinches India’s 8th gold

Neeraj Chopra of India celebrates with his coach Uwe Hohn and other teammates after winning gold medal. (Source: REUTERS) Neeraj Chopra of India celebrates with his coach Uwe Hohn and other teammates after winning gold medal. (Source: REUTERS)

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian athlete to clinch a gold medal in Men’s javelin final in the Asian Games. He clinched the eighth gold medal for India at the ongoing edition of Asian Games in Jakarta. Smashing his own national record, Chopra in his third attempt on Monday touched 88.06m, which helped India secure its first gold medal of the day. The Indian athlete earlier in May had threw 87.43m at the Diamond League Meeting in Doha.

Shivpal Singh, another Indian participating in the same event, withdrew midway due to a shoulder injury.

I join millions of countrymen to congratulate Neeraj Chopra for winning the Gold medal in men’s Javelin throw final at #AsianGames2018. Nation is proud of your remarkable achievement. pic.twitter.com/K20hBMNf3P — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 27 August 2018

All put your hands together for #NeerajChopra. Another gold. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 27 August 2018

And the champion makes us proud once again with a throw of 88.06 m

and giving us a Gold. So proud of you @Neeraj_chopra1 #AsianGames2018 https://t.co/yLTp8rQsCc — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 27 August 2018

India last finished on the podium in javelin event back at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, when Gurtej Singh won a bronze for the nation.

