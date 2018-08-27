Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Asian Games 2018: Nation hails Neeraj Chopra as he clinches India’s 8th gold

Neeraj Chopra broke the previous national record with 88.06m throw to earn the eight gold medal for India at the ongoing editions of the Asian Games.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 27, 2018 7:28:38 pm
Neeraj Chopra of India celebrates with his coach Uwe Hohn and other teammates after winning gold medal. (Source: REUTERS)

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian athlete to clinch a gold medal in Men’s javelin final in the Asian Games. He clinched the eighth gold medal for India at the ongoing edition of Asian Games in Jakarta. Smashing his own national record, Chopra in his third attempt on Monday touched 88.06m, which helped India secure its first gold medal of the day. The Indian athlete earlier in May had threw 87.43m at the Diamond League Meeting in Doha.

Shivpal Singh, another Indian participating in the same event, withdrew midway due to a shoulder injury.

India last finished on the podium in javelin event back at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, when Gurtej Singh won a bronze for the nation.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 