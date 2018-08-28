Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Asian Games 2018: ‘Moment of pride for India’, wishes pour in for gold medallist Manjit Singh

Asian Games 2018: ‘Moment of pride for India’, wishes pour in for gold medallist Manjit Singh

This was India's second one-two finish in 800m at the Asian Games since Ranjit Singh and Kulwant Singh achieved the feat at the inaugural edition held in New Delhi in 1951.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 28, 2018 8:35:04 pm
India’s Manjit Singh, second left, leads the field to the finish line to win the men’s 800m final during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (AP Photo)

Manjit Singh on Tuesday delivered India its only gold on Day 10 of the Asian Games at Jakarta. He secured the first position in men’s 800m track and field event. In the process, he upstaged compatriot Jinson Johnson, who was considered one of the favourites to win gold in the event. This was Manjit’s first major international medal and he completed the race in  1 min and 46.15 seconds. He was followed by Johnson who took 1 minute and 46.15 seconds to complete the race.

This was India’s second one-two finish in 800m at the Asian Games since Ranjit Singh and Kulwant Singh achieved the feat at the inaugural edition held in New Delhi in 1951. The last gold in men’s 800m was won by Charles Borromeo in 1982 Asian Games.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 