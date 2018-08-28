Asian Games 2018: ‘Moment of pride for India’, wishes pour in for gold medallist Manjit Singh

India’s Manjit Singh, second left, leads the field to the finish line to win the men’s 800m final during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (AP Photo) India’s Manjit Singh, second left, leads the field to the finish line to win the men’s 800m final during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (AP Photo)

Manjit Singh on Tuesday delivered India its only gold on Day 10 of the Asian Games at Jakarta. He secured the first position in men’s 800m track and field event. In the process, he upstaged compatriot Jinson Johnson, who was considered one of the favourites to win gold in the event. This was Manjit’s first major international medal and he completed the race in 1 min and 46.15 seconds. He was followed by Johnson who took 1 minute and 46.15 seconds to complete the race.

WHAT A RUN! WHAT A BRILLIANT RUN! Manjit Singh had to come from the 4th position to win GOLD Medal in last 50 meters. With a timing of 1:46:15 in 800m men’s event, he was simply sensational! Very proud! #KheloIndia #AsianGame2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/mZf6yaCnPO — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 28 August 2018

Moment of pride for India ????

Congratulations to Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson on winning Gold??and Silver??in the Men’s 800 metres. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/AdIwl9Ilyu — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) 28 August 2018

Congratulations to #Manjitsingh for winning Gold Medal in #AsianGames2018 — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) 28 August 2018

Amazing performance by Indian athletes, Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson who have won Gold Medal and Silver Medal in the 800m event at the @asiangames2018

Congratulations to both the athletes on their shining performance and glorious achievement. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 28 August 2018

India’s #ManjitSingh wins GOLD medal, and #JinsonJohnson wins Silver medal in men’s 800 metres finals. ????

800m Track Was Lit By Our Boys!!! pic.twitter.com/GPkDhZgO6A — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) 28 August 2018

This was India’s second one-two finish in 800m at the Asian Games since Ranjit Singh and Kulwant Singh achieved the feat at the inaugural edition held in New Delhi in 1951. The last gold in men’s 800m was won by Charles Borromeo in 1982 Asian Games.

