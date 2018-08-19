Follow Us:
Asian Games 2018 Medal Tally, Standings: Shooters help India open account

Asian Games 2018 Medal Tally, Points Table, Standings, Rankings: China were the first country to win a medal at Asian Games 2018.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 19, 2018 4:25:32 pm
Asian Games 2018 Medal Tally: India opened their medal tally by winning bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. (Source: Reuters)

Asian Games 2018 Medal Tally, Points Table: The Asian Games 2018 kickstarted after a glittering opening ceremony on Sunday with Sun Peiyuan winning the first gold medal awarded at the 18th edition of the tournament taking place in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia. India also opened their medal tally on the first day of the Games  with a bronze medal after Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar cracked under pressure to finish third in the rifle mixed team shooting event.

Here is the updated medal tally and standings so far:

