Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming, Day 1 Live Score, Live Updates and Results: India lead 19-8 Japan in Women’s Kabaddi

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming, Day 1 Live Score, Updates and Results: The Asian Games officially started from Saturday with the opening ceremony in which Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra led India’s contingent as the flag bearer. From Sunday, the official business will begin with India kicking off their campaign in various disciplines, including shooting, team badminton, wrestling, and women’s hockey. While shooting event will see CWG gold medal winner Shreyasi Singh, wrestling event will see Sushil Kumar take part in the event. Kidambi Srikanth will lead India’s team badminton against the Maldives. Catch all Live score, results and updates of the Asian Games 2018 Day 1.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming, Day 1 Live Score, Updates and Results: Catch Live score and updates of Asian Games 2018 Day 1 from Jakarta and Palembang
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming, Day 1 Live Score, Updates and Results: The Indian contingent has a packed schedule on the first day of the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. The women’s hockey tea, the 10m rifle and pistol shooters, wrestlers like Sushil Kumar and Bajrang Punia and the men’s badminton team, led by HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will all be in action on August 19. India’s men’s badminton team will face Maldives for their opener. Sushil Kumar and Bajrang Punia will take the mat in the afternoon and the day will be squared off by the women’s hockey team taking on Indonesia.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
India earn a point with a solid defence as India extend their lead to 19-8 and that marks the end of the first half. India absolutely dominant over Japan.
Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar have shot a total of 208.6 in the first series of 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. They are trailing only by China who shot 208.9 in the first series.
Chop in a flash! The first all out of the Asian Games have been inflicted on the Japanese - India gain three more points to gain a lead of 6 points now. IND 13-7 JPN
Excellent defending by the Japanese defence to tackle and they earn another point. The Japanese are now telling the Indians that it will not be that easy. The score is IND 8-6 JPN.
Indians are making a mince meat of the Japanese- The Japan's raider was tackled beautifully by the Indian team which saw the defenders winning a point for India. India raider then went calmly to bring a point back for their side. India lead 4-0.
India captain, the raider Payal, gets the first point for India. India are off the mark.
India's Women's Kabaddi team are ready for their first challenge - against Japan. Much is expected from the Indian team - they are the title favourites. Sakshi Kumar is leading the charge. HERE WE GO!
Here's what the numbers reveal about how India have fared at the Asian Games, which come after the Commonwealth Games.
DATA VISUALS:
In the stands and on the field, nations with enviable diversity marched to a thundering applause as Asia seemed to assert itself as a land refusing to trade peace for dividing conflicts. This statement of Asian unity, a majority of whom have been victims of colonialism in the past, and many who still run the risk of being used as pawns in war theatres of the rest of the world, resounded through a country and a stadium that was a microcosm of these very divisive challenges.
READ MORE
Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar begin India's shooting campaign in Women's Trap Qualification Rounds. Seema scored 16 points in her first shot while Shreyasi Singh scored 19. Follow LIVE
6.30 amShooting: Trap Men Qualification
7.00 amShooting: Trap Women Qualification
7.30 amWomen’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Japan
7.30 am onwards:Taekwondo: Men Individual Poomsae, Men Team Poomsae,Women Individual Poomsae, Women Team Poomsae
8.00 am onwards:Tennis: Men’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)Women’s Singles (Round of 64 matches)Mixed Doubles (Round of 32 matches)
8.00 amShooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification
8.00 am onwards:Fencing: Men’s Epee IndividualWomen’s Sabre Individual
8.00 am onwards:Swimming: Heats for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay
8.00 am:Wushu: Men’s Changquan Final
9.00 am:Wushu: Women’s Taijiquan matches
9.00 am:Women’s Basketball 5×5 Preliminary match: India vs Chinese Taipei
9.00 am onwards:Rowing: Heats of Men’s Single Sculls, Women’s Single Sculls, Men’s Double Sculls, Women’s Double Sculls, Men’s Pair, Women’s Pair, Men’s Lightweight Four, Women’s Lightweight Quadruple Sculls
9.00 am onwards:Volleyball: Women’s Preliminary matches
9.30 am onwards:Sepaktakraw: Men’s and Women’s Team Regu Preliminary matches
10.00 am:Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification
10.00 am:Wushu: Women’s Nanquan matches
11.00 am:Wushu: Women’s Jianshu matches
12.00 pm:Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals
12.00 pm onwards:Wrestling: Pre-quarter-final, quarters, semis and repechage matchs in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg
1.00 pm:Badminton men’s team: India vs Maldives
3.00 pm:Women’s Handball Preliminary match: India vs China
3.20 pm:Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Finals
4.38 pm onwards: Swimming Finals for Men’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 100m Backstroke, Women’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay
5.30 pm:Men’s Kabaddi Preliminary match: India vs Sri Lanka
5.30 pm:Wushu: Men’s Sanda -70kg, Round of 32 matches
6.00 pm onwards:Wrestling: Finals and bronze medal matches in Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, Men’s Freestyle 65 kg, Men’s Freestyle 74 kg, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg, Men’s Freestyle 97 kg,
7.00 pm:Women’s Hockey Preliminary match: India vs Indonesia