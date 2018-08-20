Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Asian Games 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Updates Streaming: Opening round wins for Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Dhanda, Sakshi Malik
Live now

Asian Games 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Updates Streaming: Opening round wins for Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Dhanda, Sakshi Malik

Asian Games 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Updates Streaming: Stay tuned for live score, updates and medals from wrestling at the Asian Games 2018.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 20, 2018 12:44:15 pm
Asian Games 2018 Wrestling Live Asian Games 2018 Live, Wrestling Live: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat will be in action today. (Source: PTI)

Asian Games 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Updates Streaming: India began their journey on the wrestling mat with a gold courtesy Bajrang Punia on the opening day of the Asian Games. On Day 2, there will be hopes from seasoned wrestlers in Sakshi Malik to come good from what has been a disappointing season thus far. Another promising medal contender is Vinesh Phogat. Also in action on the day are Sumit, Pink and Pooja Dhandha in freestyle wrestling bouts through the day. Catch live scores and updates from 2018 Asian Games on the wrestling mat.

Live Blog

Asian Games 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Score, Updates and Medals:

12:41 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Live: Sakshi Malik vs Salinee Srisombat

Sakshi Malik is up next against Thailand's Salinee Srisombat in the 62 kg weight category. Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi is in yellow while her opponent is in blue. Sakshi begins well, taking 2-0 lead in the opening round. She adds another two points. And there you go, confident Sakshi wins with technical superiority in less than two minutes and joins Vinesh Phogat in the quarterfinals.

12:19 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Live: Pinki vs Sumiya Erdenechimeg

Pinki now up against Sumiya Erdenechimeg of Mongolia in the 53kg category. Pinki in blue and the Mongolian wrestler in red tights. Sumiya leads 2-0 in the opening round. And adds another two points with a roll of the Indian wrestler. Challenge made by Pinki. Fails, Sumiya now leads 5-0 after the first round.

Second round: Four points for Sumiya and she is now just moments away from finishing it. The Mongolian shoves Pinki out of the mat and wins 10-0 on technical superiority with 1:19 to spare in the bout. 

12:05 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Live: Pooja Dhanda vs Orasa Sookdongyor

Pooja Dhanda now on the mat against Thailand's Orasa Sookdongyor in the women's frreestyle 57kg. What a dominant show by Pooja. Wins 10-0 on technical superiority. What a show! Taking just under a minute for the win

11:54 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Live: Sumit vs Hadibasmanj Parviz

Hadibasmanj Parviz completely bulldozes past Sumit in the 125kg 1/8 Finals. A 10-0 win on superiority for the Iranian wrestler inside the first round

11:37 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Live: Vinesh Phogat vs Sun Yanan

Vinesh Phogat gets the bout going against Sun Yanan of China in the 50kg category in the 1/8 Finals. Brisk start by Vinesh to roll her opponent on to the shoulder and gets two points. Good defensive work in the first round by Yanan and she has kept Vinesh to just two points after the first round. Good work late on in the first round but the Chinese wrestler with smart stuff. 

Second round: All Vinesh in the second round. She takes a minute and a half to build her lead and she has done so in commanding fashion. Up to 8-0 with a minute to go. Not impossible but looks improbable. Yunan gets on the board with one point each in the final 10 seconds. But the surge has come too late. Vinesh Phogat wins 8-2 to beat Sun Yanan

11:33 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Asian Games 2018 Live: Wrestling Live Updates

Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of Indian grapplers on the mat at the Asian Games. Today's action will see Sumit, Vinesh Phogat, Pinki, Pooja Dhanda and Sakshi Malik in action. First up is Vinesh Phogat!

India didn't have the greatest day on the mat on the opening day of Asian Games 2018. Bajrang Punia brought cheer to the Indian camp with a gold medal - India's first of the Games - but elsewhere, none of the male grapplers could quite replicate the success. Pawan Kumar contested the bronze medal match but was easily beaten. Sushil Kumar was the surprise and biggest disappointment, however, with a defeat in the first round of qualification itself and his hopes of getting a chance through the repechage round was cancelled out too.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd