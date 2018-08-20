Asian Games 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Updates Streaming: Opening round wins for Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Dhanda, Sakshi Malik

Asian Games 2018 Live: Vinesh Phogat vs Sun Yanan

Vinesh Phogat gets the bout going against Sun Yanan of China in the 50kg category in the 1/8 Finals. Brisk start by Vinesh to roll her opponent on to the shoulder and gets two points. Good defensive work in the first round by Yanan and she has kept Vinesh to just two points after the first round. Good work late on in the first round but the Chinese wrestler with smart stuff.

Second round: All Vinesh in the second round. She takes a minute and a half to build her lead and she has done so in commanding fashion. Up to 8-0 with a minute to go. Not impossible but looks improbable. Yunan gets on the board with one point each in the final 10 seconds. But the surge has come too late. Vinesh Phogat wins 8-2 to beat Sun Yanan