Asian Games 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Updates Streaming: Opening round wins for Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Dhanda, Sakshi Malik

Asian Games 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Updates Streaming: India began their journey on the wrestling mat with a gold courtesy Bajrang Punia on the opening day of the Asian Games. On Day 2, there will be hopes from seasoned wrestlers in Sakshi Malik to come good from what has been a disappointing season thus far. Another promising medal contender is Vinesh Phogat. Also in action on the day are Sumit, Pink and Pooja Dhandha in freestyle wrestling bouts through the day. Catch live scores and updates from 2018 Asian Games on the wrestling mat.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Live, Wrestling Live Score, Updates and Medals:
India didn't have the greatest day on the mat on the opening day of Asian Games 2018. Bajrang Punia brought cheer to the Indian camp with a gold medal - India's first of the Games - but elsewhere, none of the male grapplers could quite replicate the success. Pawan Kumar contested the bronze medal match but was easily beaten. Sushil Kumar was the surprise and biggest disappointment, however, with a defeat in the first round of qualification itself and his hopes of getting a chance through the repechage round was cancelled out too.
Sakshi Malik is up next against Thailand's Salinee Srisombat in the 62 kg weight category. Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi is in yellow while her opponent is in blue. Sakshi begins well, taking 2-0 lead in the opening round. She adds another two points. And there you go, confident Sakshi wins with technical superiority in less than two minutes and joins Vinesh Phogat in the quarterfinals.
Pinki now up against Sumiya Erdenechimeg of Mongolia in the 53kg category. Pinki in blue and the Mongolian wrestler in red tights. Sumiya leads 2-0 in the opening round. And adds another two points with a roll of the Indian wrestler. Challenge made by Pinki. Fails, Sumiya now leads 5-0 after the first round.
Second round: Four points for Sumiya and she is now just moments away from finishing it. The Mongolian shoves Pinki out of the mat and wins 10-0 on technical superiority with 1:19 to spare in the bout.
Pooja Dhanda now on the mat against Thailand's Orasa Sookdongyor in the women's frreestyle 57kg. What a dominant show by Pooja. Wins 10-0 on technical superiority. What a show! Taking just under a minute for the win
Hadibasmanj Parviz completely bulldozes past Sumit in the 125kg 1/8 Finals. A 10-0 win on superiority for the Iranian wrestler inside the first round
Vinesh Phogat gets the bout going against Sun Yanan of China in the 50kg category in the 1/8 Finals. Brisk start by Vinesh to roll her opponent on to the shoulder and gets two points. Good defensive work in the first round by Yanan and she has kept Vinesh to just two points after the first round. Good work late on in the first round but the Chinese wrestler with smart stuff.
Second round: All Vinesh in the second round. She takes a minute and a half to build her lead and she has done so in commanding fashion. Up to 8-0 with a minute to go. Not impossible but looks improbable. Yunan gets on the board with one point each in the final 10 seconds. But the surge has come too late. Vinesh Phogat wins 8-2 to beat Sun Yanan
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our live coverage of Indian grapplers on the mat at the Asian Games. Today's action will see Sumit, Vinesh Phogat, Pinki, Pooja Dhanda and Sakshi Malik in action. First up is Vinesh Phogat!