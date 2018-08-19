Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming men’s wrestling Live score and updates: Sushil Kumar suffers shock first round loss

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming men’s wrestling Live score and updates: India’s wrestling campaign starts on Sunday with the male competitors taking the mat. Stars like Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Sandeep Tomar and so on will all be in action on the first day in the Jakarta Convention Centre. In the previous Games that were held in Incheon, South Korea, Yogeshwar Dutt was the sole gold medallist for India while the four more medals game from the wrestling mat. Punia is a protege of Yogeshwar and won silver in Incheon. Sushil had skipped the 2014 edition and has won just one Asiad medal so far. Catch live score and updates of India’s men’s wrestling matches at the 2018 Asian Games here.
Live Blog
No time to think about Sushil's exit, here comes Sandeep Tomar against Rustem Nazarov. Unlike his senior, Sandeep stays on top for much of the match and came out as the victor.
The two-time champion can't turn it around. He loses 5-3 to Batirov. His hopes are now hinging on getting a repechage. That can happen only if Batirov reaches the final and even in that case, the maximum Sushil can achieve is a bronze. Major, major upset at the Jakarta convention centre.
Sushil Kumar went into the break leading 2-1. But Batirov made it 5-2 in the second round. 12 seconds left.
Well, it is Sushil Kumar up first. He gets off to a good start, takes two points first up. Batirov defends well and manages to snatch back a point.
Sandeep Tomar will soon take on Turkmenistan's Rustem Nazarov in the men's freestyle 57 kg. In the weight class thus far, Sri Lanka's Charles Fernando Divoshan has been beaten by Indonesia's Eko Roni Saputra. China's Liu Minghu has been given a walkover and Kazakhstan's Zhandos Ismailov is grappling with Afghanistan's Hamidullah Abdullah. This is followed by a bout between Japan's Yuki Takahashi against North Korea's Kum Song Kang after which Tomar faces Nazarov.
Hello and welcome! It is a star-studded pool of players representing India at the Jakarta Convention centre. For now, 57 kg and 65 kg qualifications are underway. Sandeep Tomar will be the first Indian to take the mat. He will be facing Turkmenistan's Rustem Nazarov in the men's freestyle 57 kg. Sushil Kumar will face Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74 kg freestyle qualifiers while Bajrang Punia is up against Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov.