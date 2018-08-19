Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming men’s wrestling Live score and updates: Sushil Kumar suffers shock first round loss

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming men’s wrestling Live score and updates: Sushil Kumar will be looking to add to his tally of one medal at the Asian Games (File Photo) Sushil Kumar will be looking to add to his tally of one medal at the Asian Games (File Photo)

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming men's wrestling Live score and updates: India's wrestling campaign starts on Sunday with the male competitors taking the mat. Stars like Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Sandeep Tomar and so on will all be in action on the first day in the Jakarta Convention Centre. In the previous Games that were held in Incheon, South Korea, Yogeshwar Dutt was the sole gold medallist for India while the four more medals game from the wrestling mat. Punia is a protege of Yogeshwar and won silver in Incheon. Sushil had skipped the 2014 edition and has won just one Asiad medal so far.