Asian Games 2018 Live Score India vs Sri Lanka Kabaddi Match Live: India 41-24 Sri Lanka

Sunday, August 19, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Asian Games 2018 Live Score India vs Sri Lanka Kabaddi Live Streaming: Live Score from Kabaddi Match of India vs Sri Lanka.

By: Sports Desk | Jakarta | Updated: August 19, 2018 6:00:15 pm
Asian Games 2018 Live Score India vs Sri Lanka Kabaddi Match Live Streaming: India opened their kabaddi campaign with a 50-21 win over Bangladesh in their opening round encounter and will now take on Sri Lanka in the second match. India were dominant in the first game but Sri Lanka will be a tougher opponent. India are the defending champions of the gold medal in men’s and women’s kabaddi event at the Asian Games.

18:00 (IST) 19 Aug 2018
India now dominating in the match against Sri Lanka. With just over four minutes left, India lead 41-24 and look set to win this game against Sri Lanka

17:52 (IST) 19 Aug 2018
The second half has not been a walk in the park for India. Sri Lanka have defended well here and they have also forced a do-or-die raid for India which did not happen. But India lead 31-22

17:43 (IST) 19 Aug 2018
India with a star performance so far! Brilliant game so far and they lead Sri Lanka 27-13 and are in complete control of the game. This is India's second game of the day

17:34 (IST) 19 Aug 2018
Sri Lanka defence making great moves and Indian raids have been unsuccessful. So they have brought the Indian lead to just three points. India lead 16-13

17:32 (IST) 19 Aug 2018
India coming back in this game with some stunning moves. The defence has been on the mark every time a Sri Lanka raid comes. India leading this match 12-8 now

17:29 (IST) 19 Aug 2018
Sri Lanka have begin this match with aggression and have taken the early lead. India players are composed and have not panicked so far. Sri Lanka are excited

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Kabaddi Live Streaming: The Indian contingent registered its first win at the 18th Asian Games as the country's women's Kabaddi team made mincemeat of Japan in their Group A opener. India won 43-12 in a lop-sided encounter.

The Indian women dominated the contest from start to end against the Japanese, recording an emphatic win in their first game on day one of competitions. India stayed on track to complete a hat-trick of titles in the multi-sport quadrennial extravaganza.

Japan were never in the match and the gulf in class between the two teams was evident from the beginning.  The men's team, also one of the favourites, start their campaign against Bangladesh later in the day followed by a match against Sri Lanka in the evening.

