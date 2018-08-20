Asian Games 2018 shooting Live scores Live streaming: Trap and 10m Air Rifle qualifiers underway

Asian Games 2018 shooting Live scores Live streaming: Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Shreyasi Singh, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan are gunning for medals in the shooting events on Day 2 of the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang. Sandhu and Shreyasi are firmly in contention in trap events. Sandhu is aiming for his first Asian Games gold medal. He is in the lead after three rounds of qualifying with a total of 72 (25, 23, 24). In the women’s category, Shreyasi Singh is just three shots behind Kazakhstan’s Mariya Dmitriyenko, with a total of 71. There will be another qualifying round on Monday morning, with final scheduled to be held later in the day. Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar are competing in men’s 10m air rifle that begins at 9.30 am while Chandela and Valarivan are in the women’s category where they’ll be up against Chinese and Iranian shooters starting at 11.30 am.
Lakshay and Manavjit Singh Sandhu are currently leading the way in the Men's Trap qualifiers. Lakshay tops the list with a total of 96 while 0.960 while Sandhu is second with second with 72 points, same as that of Pakistan's Aamer Iqbal below him. Sandhu, however, has 24 shots in the third round while Iqbal has 23.
So there it is, India's Deepak and Ravi Kumar will be in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Final which begins at 9:15 am. A chance to bag a gold early in the day for India.
Hello and welcome! Qualifiers for the women's trap and men's 10 m rifle is underway. In the women's trap qualifiers Seema Tomar has shot 23 out of 25 targets in Round 4, taking her total tally to 94 and she is currently fourth. Shreyasi Singh has shot 20 and is seventh. In the men's 10m rifle qualifiers, Ravi Kumar is currently fourth with 616.2 points, averaging 10.444 while Deepak Kumar is fifth (626.3, averaging 10.438)