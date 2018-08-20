Asian Games 2018 shooting Live scores Live streaming: Trap and 10m Air Rifle qualifiers underway

Asian Games 2018 shooting Live scores Live streaming: Shreyasi Singh had won a bronze in Incheon 2014. (Source: File) Shreyasi Singh had won a bronze in Incheon 2014. (Source: File)

Asian Games 2018 shooting Live scores Live streaming: Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Shreyasi Singh, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan are gunning for medals in the shooting events on Day 2 of the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang. Sandhu and Shreyasi are firmly in contention in trap events. Sandhu is aiming for his first Asian Games gold medal. He is in the lead after three rounds of qualifying with a total of 72 (25, 23, 24). In the women’s category, Shreyasi Singh is just three shots behind Kazakhstan’s Mariya Dmitriyenko, with a total of 71. There will be another qualifying round on Monday morning, with final scheduled to be held later in the day. Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar are competing in men’s 10m air rifle that begins at 9.30 am while Chandela and Valarivan are in the women’s category where they’ll be up against Chinese and Iranian shooters starting at 11.30 am.