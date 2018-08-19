Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live score and updates: Manu Bhaker, Apurvi Chandela to star

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live score and updates: After a terrific performance at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, the Indian shooters will begin their campaign on Sunday at the Asian Games in Jakarta. The trap shooters Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar, followed by male counterparts, Lakshay and Manavjit Singh Sandhu, will open India’s challenge. It will be followed by Qualification round for mixed pairs of 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol, respectively. Start shooters Manu Bhaker and Apurvi Chandela, along with male partners Abhishek Verma and Ravi Verma, respectively, will present India’s challenge in the event. Catch Live score and updates of India’s shooting event at Asian Games.
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live score and updates: eenage prodigies Anish Bhanwala, Manu Bhaker and Elavenil Valarivan will carry India’s medal hopes in the shooting event of the Asian Games beginning in Jakarta on Sunday, and standing in their way will be the mighty Chinese and South Koreans. Bhanwala and Bhaker, who are 15 and 16 respectively, stormed into the limelight with a gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol and 10m air pistol respectively at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. But the competition at CWG is much easier than Asian Games and it remains to be seen how they perform under severe pressure. While India won seven gold medals at Gold Coast, the country has managed the same number of gold medals in the history of the Asian Games. Only four shooters have won an Asiad gold – Jaspal Rana, Ronjan Sodhi, Randhir Singh and Jitu Rai.
Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar have shot a total of 208.6 in the first series of 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. They are trailing only by China who shot 208.9 in the first series.
Sandhu Manavjit Singh and Lakshay have started the campaign for India Men's in Trap Shooting qualification. Meanwhile, India have started their campaign in Mixed Team as with the team of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar scoring a total of 166.6 in the first series.
Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar begin India's shooting campaign in Women's Trap Qualification Rounds. Seema scored 16 points in her first shot while Shreyasi Singh scored 19.
Seema Tomar and Shreyasi Singh will star for India in the first shooting event, that is Women's Trap Qualification Round. It will be followed by Men's Trap Qualification which will see Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Lakshay Lakshay for India. It will be followed by India's Mixed Team event, which will see Manu Bhaker with Abhishek verma and Apurvi Chandela pair up with Ravi Verma in 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol qualification rounds. Plenty of action to follow!