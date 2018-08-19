Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live score and updates: Manu Bhaker, Apurvi Chandela to star

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live score and updates: Manu Bhaker to star for India mixed-team.

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming India Shooting Live score and updates: eenage prodigies Anish Bhanwala, Manu Bhaker and Elavenil Valarivan will carry India’s medal hopes in the shooting event of the Asian Games beginning in Jakarta on Sunday, and standing in their way will be the mighty Chinese and South Koreans. Bhanwala and Bhaker, who are 15 and 16 respectively, stormed into the limelight with a gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol and 10m air pistol respectively at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. But the competition at CWG is much easier than Asian Games and it remains to be seen how they perform under severe pressure. While India won seven gold medals at Gold Coast, the country has managed the same number of gold medals in the history of the Asian Games. Only four shooters have won an Asiad gold – Jaspal Rana, Ronjan Sodhi, Randhir Singh and Jitu Rai.