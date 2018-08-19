Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Badminton Men’s Team Live Score: India take 1-0 lead over Maldives

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Badminton Men’s Team Live Score: India will open their badminton campaign at the Asian Games on Sunday in the Men’s Team event. Kidambi Srikanth will pair up with HS Prannoy to lead the India contingent in the men’s team event against Maldives on Sunday in their opening game. India are touted to be one of the favourites to lift the gold in mixed team event in badminton and a strong start early on will only cement their confidence. Catch Live score and updates of India vs Maldives Men’s Badminton team event in Asian Games.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Badminton Men's Team Live Score: Catch Live score and updates of India Men's Team Badminton Live
Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Badminton Men's Team Live Score: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will look to break new grounds as they spearhead India’s charge for an elusive gold at the 18th Asian Games badminton event which begins with the team competitions in Jakarta from Sunday. India ended a 28-year-old medal drought when the women’s team, led by Saina Nehwal and Sindhu, clinched its maiden bronze medal at the 2014 edition at Incheon, South Korea. Before that, it was the men’s team, comprising Prakash Padukone and Vimal Kumar, who had claimed a bronze in the 1986 edition.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
India have won the first round in Men's team badminton. They lead 1-0 over Maldives.
India is ready to kick off their badminton men's team event - They take on Maldives first.
<
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js