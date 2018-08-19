Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Badminton Men’s Team Live Score: India take 1-0 lead over Maldives

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Badminton Men’s Team Live Score: India take on Maldives. Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Badminton Men’s Team Live Score: India take on Maldives.

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Badminton Men’s Team Live Score: India will open their badminton campaign at the Asian Games on Sunday in the Men’s Team event. Kidambi Srikanth will pair up with HS Prannoy to lead the India contingent in the men’s team event against Maldives on Sunday in their opening game. India are touted to be one of the favourites to lift the gold in mixed team event in badminton and a strong start early on will only cement their confidence. Catch Live score and updates of India vs Maldives Men’s Badminton team event in Asian Games.