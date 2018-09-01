Asian Games 2018 Live, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Streaming: India take lead over Pakistan in first quarter

India vs Pakistan Hockey Live, Asian Games Live: India take on Pakistan for the bronze medal. (Source: PTI) India vs Pakistan Hockey Live, Asian Games Live: India take on Pakistan for the bronze medal. (Source: PTI)

Asian Games 2018 Live, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Streaming: This isn’t the setting the two pioneers of Asian hockey are used to. India are three-time gold medallist while Pakistan have won eight times. Only once have neither India or Pakistan been in the men’s hockey final of Asian Games (2006) and that number goes up to two in Indonesia. The bronze medal match will thus be a repeat of the Incheon showdown but the colour of the medal will change significantly. However, don’t expect either of two perennial rivals to give way. Catch live score and updates in India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup bronze medal match.