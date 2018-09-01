Asian Games 2018 Live, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Streaming: India take lead over Pakistan in first quarter

Asian Games 2018 Live, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score Streaming: This isn’t the setting the two pioneers of Asian hockey are used to. India are three-time gold medallist while Pakistan have won eight times. Only once have neither India or Pakistan been in the men’s hockey final of Asian Games (2006) and that number goes up to two in Indonesia. The bronze medal match will thus be a repeat of the Incheon showdown but the colour of the medal will change significantly. However, don’t expect either of two perennial rivals to give way. Catch live score and updates in India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup bronze medal match.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Live, India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score and Updates:
Asian Games 2018 Live, India vs Pakistan Live: Both India and Pakistan were stunned in their respective semi-finals of hockey at the 18th Asian Games. India went down in a shoot-out to Malaysia while Pakistan were edged by Japan. Prior to the semi-final, both these powerhouses of Asian hockey had thumped their opponents aside and India, especially, had obliterated teams. One such win, 26-0 against Hong Kong, set a new Asian Games record. But in the semi-final, the free-flowing game went missing and so did the aim of winning a gold medal for a direct spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Pakistan struck the ball inside the net and they claimed it was a goal. India took a review and the referee saw the footage and ruled that the ball hit the post and came out. NO GOAL.
6' IND 1-0 PAK
4' IND 1-0 PAK
GOALLLLLL! Akashdeep Singh scores the ball. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay rolls the ball down inside the semi-circle and then rolls it backwards to Akashdeep as the defence tries to tackle him. Akash with plenty of space with him, hammers it inside the back of the net.
First Period:
HERE WE GO! Pakistan playing left-to-right and India playing right-to-left. India going into the attack from the first minute. Rolls the ball inside the semi-circle, just failing to find the final finish. Good start for India.
First up - The National Anthems
India's National Anthem is first, it is followed by Pakistan's National Anthem.
India and Pakistan enter the field - India in tradition Blue, Pakistan wearing White with hints of green.
India XI: Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Manpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Sardar Singh, SV Sunil, PR Sreejesh (C&GK), Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Vivek Prasad
Results in 2018:
At Commonwealth Games: 2-2 (Pakistan coming from 2-0 down and scoring right on the hooter)
At Champions Trophy: India won 4-0
Overall head-to-head between India and Pakistan: Played 173, India 60, Pakistan 82
Asian Games head-to-head between India and Pakistan: P 14 (9 finals), Pakistan 8, India 3.
Pakistan in Asian Games finals: 7 wins out of 9
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of India's quest of ending the 18th Asian Games with a medal as they take on Pakistan in the men's field hockey match for the bronze. This is far from the setting these two would have either wanted or even expected but that's what Malaysia and Japan have confined these two powerhouses to.