Asian Games 2018 India vs Japan Women’s Hockey Final Live Score and Updates: India 1-2 Japan in fourth quarter

Asian Games 2018 India vs Japan Women’s Hockey Final Live Score and Updates: India and Japan are locked at 1-1 in the gold medal match of women’s hockey at the 18th Asian Games. Japan took the lead in the first quarter courtesy Shimizu before Neha Goyal drew parity in the second quarter. All to play for in the second half as India women chase first Asiad gold medal since 1982. They had won bronze in 2014 but the aim will be to get the yellow metal now. They’ve had a superb tournament scoring 39 goals while conceding just one. Catch Live score and updates of India vs Japan Hockey Asian Games 2018 Final.