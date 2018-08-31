Asian Games 2018 India vs Japan Women’s Hockey Final Live Score and Updates: India 1-2 Japan in fourth quarter

Asian Games 2018 India vs Japan Women’s Hockey Final Live Score and Updates: India and Japan are locked at 1-1 in the gold medal match of women’s hockey at the 18th Asian Games. Japan took the lead in the first quarter courtesy Shimizu before Neha Goyal drew parity in the second quarter. All to play for in the second half as India women chase first Asiad gold medal since 1982. They had won bronze in 2014 but the aim will be to get the yellow metal now. They’ve had a superb tournament scoring 39 goals while conceding just one. Catch Live score and updates of India vs Japan Hockey Asian Games 2018 Final.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 India vs Japan Women's Hockey Final Live Score and Updates
Asian Games 2018 India vs Japan Women's Hockey Final Live Score and Updates: Having broken a 20-year-old jinx, a confident Indian women’s hockey team will be desperate to end a long 36-year wait when it takes on Japan in the gold medal clash of the Asian Games in Jakarta on Friday. Last edition’s bronze medallist India on Wednesday registered a hard-fought 1-0 win over China to enter the final of the Asian Games after 20 years. The Indian women last made it to the summit clash of the Asian Games in Bangkok in 1998 and ended runners-up after losing to Korea. Having already achieved that goal, India’s next target will be to reclaim the gold medal after 36 long years.
CHANCE! Deepika with a cross into the area but the ball takes a big deflection off a Japanese stick and goes off. Long corner for India. Nothing comes off it. 8 minutes left for India to get the equaliser... Almost feels like Japan have more players on the pitch. Defending in numbers - "parking the bus" as the saying goes in football.
Final quarter underway in Jakarta. India trail 1-2. Japan down to ten players for now. Make-or-break!
PENALTY CORNER JAPAN! Ball gets stuck beneath Savita's pads and Japan are awarded a penalty corner as a result. They're 1/1, what now? GOAL! Lovely variation by Japan, no player on the goal post and the ball is drilled in into the corner by Motomi Kawumara. INDIA 1-2 JAPAN
CHANCE! Savita with crucial interception and superb positioning to deny what would have been a definite Japan goal. A Japan player goes across the defence and almost spreads the ball to the far post where an attacker stood unmarked. But Savita stands tall and kicks the ball away.
CHANCE! Almost a scrap but India almost get a goal out of it. So many India and Japan shirts around the ball, desperate push at the last moment but the Japan keeper stays firm. Moments later, Vandana has a shot on goal but not much venom in it to bother the keeper.
Teams change side and second half is underway. Will either side lose focus after the break? We will find out. For now, both sets of players trying to get their bearings back. Scrappy start.
GOAL!! INDIA EQUALISE!! Navneet beating her marker and a reverse hit is sent across the face of the goal where Neha Goyal is stationed to steer the ball home. What a lovely, well worked out goal. INDIA 1-1 JAPAN
Neither sides able to test the keeper thus far in the second quarter. But some interesting passing attempts by both in the middle. The final ball evades...
India get the second quarter underway. Japan making some neat runs and forays into the India D. Very quick for the Indian players thus far.
PENALTY CORNER JAPAN! First PC for Japan. Savita's foot inside the D. Chance for Japan now. AND GOAL! JAPAN TAKE THE LEAD! Shot destined for the goal and things becoming worse with Shimizu Minami's deflection into the roof of the net. INDIA 0-1 JAPAN
PENALTY CORNER INDIA! First PC of the game. The pass catches the foot inside the D and India get a chance at opening the scoring. Gurjit has a crack at it but the shot is wide.
CHANCE! Japan get a shot on target as India defenders, bizarrely, stop playing. Expecting a foul to come their way but a two-on-one chance for Japan. Savita spreads herself well to save a shot destined for the corner. Amateur defending there.
CHANCE! Rani Rampal with the ball into the D and Navneet has the space to control the ball and turn around for a shot on goal. It is fired in low and saved by the Japan goalkeeper. Rebound falls to fellow Indian player but the angle is far too acute to make something of it. Decent start
PUSHBACK! Japan get the game underway in Jakarta. Some India flags in the crowd. Good turnout and good support for India. Can they make it count? Japan won't make it easy.
Both teams step up to the pitch. National anthems underway. First - Japan, followed by India.
India women's coach Sjoerd Marijne prior to the final: “We have played Japan in the past and we know that they are a strong side. They have played well in this tournament and deserve to be in the Final. But I believe we have the quality and confidence to beat any team in the world. Therefore, it is important that we stick to our game-plan and concentrate on producing the kind of performance which is worthy of being the Champions.”
India XI: Savita (GK), Deep Grace, Sunita, Gurjit, Namita, Rani (C), Monika, Lilima, Lalremsiami, Navneet, Deepika
Captain Rani Rampal before the final: "The final against Japan will be exciting for sure but we are determined to give everything on the pitch to win the match. The team knows that they came here to only achieve one thing, and that is qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics."
India women's hockey team in recent big events:
India women's hockey team's record at Asian Games:
India women vs Japan in Asian Games:
Played: 10Won: 2 (1982, 2014)Drawn: 3 (1986, 1994, 1998)Lost: 5 (1990, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2010)
India's passage to the gold medal match:
beat Indonesia 8-0beat Kazakhstan 21-0beat Korea 4-1beat Thailand 5-0beat China 1-0
Japan:beat Chinese Taipei 11-0beat Hong Kong China 6-0beat China 4-2beat Malaysia 3-1beat Korea 2-0
China have beaten Korea 2-1 to win the bronze medal in women's hockey.
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of women's gold medal match in hockey where Indian women are looking to end their 36 year wait for a gold medal. Last time India won gold in women's hockey was back in 1982 when the Asian Games were held in New Delhi. The women's event was then confined to just six teams and played in a round robin format. This time, a different story.