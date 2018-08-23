Asian Games 2018 kabaddi semi-finals Live score Live streaming: Indian women’s team face Chinese Taipei

Asian Games 2018 kabaddi semi-finals Live score Live streaming: It has been smooth sailing so far for the women’s team. (Source: Twitter) Asian Games 2018 kabaddi semi-finals Live score Live streaming: It has been smooth sailing so far for the women’s team. (Source: Twitter)

Asian Games 2018 kabaddi semi-finals Live score Live streaming: The Indian women’s and men’s Kabaddi teams are both favourites to win gold and they have remained true to their billing by reaching the semi-final. The women have had a more smooth sailing than the men, who fell to a shock 23-24 defeat to South Korea in the group stage. The women, on the other hand, have been dominant throughout. They go first, facing Chinese Taipei at 1.30pm. The men’s kabaddi team will then face a strong Iranian side in what should be a mouth-watering contest at 4.30pm. Catch live scores and updates of the Kabaddi semi-finals here.