Asian Games 2018 kabaddi semi-finals Live score Live streaming: Indian women’s team face Chinese Taipei

Asian Games 2018 kabaddi semi-finals Live score Live streaming: The Indian women’s and men’s Kabaddi teams are both favourites to win gold and they have remained true to their billing by reaching the semi-final. The women have had a more smooth sailing than the men, who fell to a shock 23-24 defeat to South Korea in the group stage. The women, on the other hand, have been dominant throughout. They go first, facing Chinese Taipei at 1.30pm. The men’s kabaddi team will then face a strong Iranian side in what should be a mouth-watering contest at 4.30pm. Catch live scores and updates of the Kabaddi semi-finals here.
Live Blog
India are the heavyweights in kabaddi and it shows in some of the scorelines we have seen over the course of this tournament. One can expect the women's team to sail through this semi-final and secure a silver in as they face Chinese Taipei. The men's team, on the other hand, will have a more difficult time as they face a strong Iranian side. Pakistan face South Korea in the other men's final which means that an India vs Pakistan final remains a possibility.