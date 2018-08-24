Asian Games 2018 Women’s Kabaddi Final Highlights: India settle for silver medal after losing to Iran

Asian Games 2018 Women’s Kabaddi Final Highlights: After going down in the Men’s Kabaddi semifinal against Iran, India Women’s team suffered another big upset in Kabaddi as they lost 27-24 in the final match and had to settle for a silver medal. Indi started off brilliantly, taking a lead of 5 points at one stage. But Iran defence held their nerves and took three points in the final few minutes of the first half to close the gap to 13-11. In the second half, Iran’s defence continued to trouble India and did not give leave any space for them get a point. After a nervy final minute, India gave away three points to see a 27-24 loss against Iran.
Live Blog
Asian Games 2018 Live India vs Iran Women's Kabaddi Highlights
Asian Games 2018 India vs Iran Women's Kabaddi Highlights: The Indian Men’s Kabaddi team crashed out of contention for gold medal after losing their semi-final clash against Iran 27-18. This is the first time that India won’t be winning a Kabaddi gold at the Asian Games since the sport was introduced in 1990. The Iranian defence managed to stifle India’s raiders and never let go of the lead once they took it in the second half. The latter have now settled for bronze. The Indian women did not face the same fate as their male counterparts. They were challenge by an impressive Chinese Taipei in the first half. Chinese Taipei had stunned Iran during the group stages and made an impressive comeback against India in the semis to trail by just two points at half time. But the Indians pulled away in the second half and pulled away. The final score was 27-14 in India’s favour and they face Iran in the final.
India fail to grab the gold in Women's Kabaddi for the first time in three editions after losing 24-27 against Iran. India settle for silver at the Asian Games 2018 in Women's Kabaddi
Sunita Kumari has been taken dopwn and Iran get three points and Iran beat India 27-24!
FIRST SUPER RAID!!!
SAKSHI KUMARI GETS A THREE-POINT RAID!! IND 24-25 IRN
Manpreet's defensive tackle gives away a point to Iran. She could not held herself back and entered the challenge quickly to give a point to Iran. The lead again of three points.
India skipper Payel Chaudhary gets the job for India but she gets a hand on the line before the second defender came in and this means she gets only point, and the lead is still of three points. IND 18-21 IRN
Iran has now taken the lead in the second half with Jafari getting a touch to get a point and then Iran taking down India's raider to get another. It is followed by ALL OUT! Iran get three points. IND 13-IRN 17
Pradeep Kaur starts off with the raid for India in the second half - and it is an empty raid. Jafari brings out Iran's challenge. And she ends up with am empty raid as well. Sonali steps up to the plate and she gets a touch, but she has been taken down by Iranian defence. Just as she tries to get a touch the half-line mark, she has b een pulled back. Iran gets a point. IND 13-12 IRN
India gain a point after Jafari was taken down by the Indian defence and now India extends lead by 3 points in the first half. Randeep was taken down by Iranian defence and she managed to get a touch outside the line and it is India's first super raid! 2 points to India. IND 13-8 IRN
Defender Sakshi Kumari enters for a raid and does her job beautifully to waste time on the clock. Does not mean spends too much energy and gets back. India have the lead in the first half and no need to take unnecessary risk here.
Payel Chaudhary has been taken down by the entire Iranian defence ad India skipper has been eliminated. Two points to Iran and Iran is closing the gap to 7-9 now. Good work by the Indian defence.
Randeep was taken down by entire Iran defence, but she managed to inch her finger to cross the half-line mark. India have a lead of 7-6 against Iran.
Ghazal Khalaj brings back a point for Iran after a brilliant turnaround to finish a raid and Iran looks to get a move on. But Payel Chaudhary cancels it out in the next raid after getting a touch off her feet. IND 7-3 IRN
Jafari has been ELIMINATED with a terrific takedown! India gets another point. India take a 4-point lead against Iran in the Women's Kabaddi Final. India lead 6-2 after first 5 minutes.
Iran start off with the first raid - Jafari enters and comes out - and it is empty raid. Payal Chaudhary starts the raid and she is claiming two touches - the official word is one touch - and she gets the first point for India. India employ a takeodown on Iran's second raid and another point for India.
The crowd is charged up - they are chanting - INDIA! INDIA! INDIA!
HERE WE GO!
Here is the line-ups of India vs Iran
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on India vs Iran Women's Kabaddi Final at the Asian Games 2018. Are Iran the new powerhouse in Kabaddi? Questions have been asked since India's Men team suffered a massive upset at the hands of Iran in the semifinal. India women's team have a chance to prove that the country will continue to dominate in the sport as they square off against Iran for the Asiad gold.