Asian Games 2018 Women’s Kabaddi Final Highlights: India settle for silver medal after losing to Iran

Asian Games 2018 Live India vs Iran Women's Kabaddi Highlights

Asian Games 2018 India vs Iran Women's Kabaddi Highlights: The Indian Men’s Kabaddi team crashed out of contention for gold medal after losing their semi-final clash against Iran 27-18. This is the first time that India won’t be winning a Kabaddi gold at the Asian Games since the sport was introduced in 1990. The Iranian defence managed to stifle India’s raiders and never let go of the lead once they took it in the second half. The latter have now settled for bronze. The Indian women did not face the same fate as their male counterparts. They were challenge by an impressive Chinese Taipei in the first half. Chinese Taipei had stunned Iran during the group stages and made an impressive comeback against India in the semis to trail by just two points at half time. But the Indians pulled away in the second half and pulled away. The final score was 27-14 in India’s favour and they face Iran in the final.