Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Asian Games 2018: Iran's Wushu player displays sportsmanship by helping India's injured Surya Singh
Asian Games 2018: Iran’s Wushu player displays sportsmanship by helping India’s injured Surya Singh

Iran's Erfan Ahangarian not only won a medal but also hearts by carrying the injured and limping Wushu player of India Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh off the ring after the match.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 22, 2018 9:35:19 pm
India’s Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh (blue) in a bout against Iran’s Erfan Ahangarian. (Source: PTI)
Sports is not only about competition but also sportsman spirit. And that was proved by Iran’s Erfan Ahangarian on Day 4 of Asian Games as he not only won a medal but also hearts by carrying the injured and limping Wushu player of India Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh off the ring after the match.

Wushu players from India created history on Wednesday by winning four bronze medals for their country in what was their best display at the tournament ever. One of the semifinalists Surya Singh, appearing in men’s Sanda 60kg semifinals injured his knee badly midway through the bout.

The Indian, however, continued fighting till the end of the bout, which was won by Erfan 2-0. After the match finished and the referee declared the winner, Surya’s opponent Erfan, instead of celebrating his win, helped the wounded Indian off the ring by carrying him out of the ring.

WATCH:

Naorem Roshibini Devi, Santosh Kumar, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh and Narender Grewal lost their Sanda event semifinal bouts but in the process gave the Indian team an unprecedented four medals in the Asian Games.

With the four medals, India’s medal tally has gone up to 15 in a total of four days including four gold medals.

