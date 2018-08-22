Asian Games 2018: Indian women’s compound archery team 2nd in ranking round

Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women’s recurve team event at the Asian Games 2018. (Source: PTI) Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women’s recurve team event at the Asian Games 2018. (Source: PTI)

The Indian women’s compound archery team qualified second for the Asian Games quarterfinals, pipped by powerhouse Korea in the ranking round, in Indonesia on Wednesday.

India were already through to the quarters with a first-round bye and today’s round only decided the placement of the teams in the draw based on their rankings. India ended up in the bottom half with Korea in the upper half.

Jyoti Sureka Vennam was the star of the show, grabbing the second spot in the individual rankings. Jyoti finished with 706 points, just one less than top-ranked Yinsuhan Chen of Taipei.

Muskan Kiran finished ninth with 691 points while Madhumita Kumari was 11th with 689. Trisha Deb, who had won a bronze in the 2014 Asian Games, managed 683 points, which placed her 19th.

The Indian team tallied 2085 points behind Korea, which created a Games record of 2105.

The compound event for the ongoing Games only has team medals on offer and individual medals have been done away.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to be held on Sunday.

“We will see before the event, which players will compete in team event. It was very close. We had a good day. The conditions were good, though it was slightly hot out there,” India’s Compound coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja said.

“Our archers have been very consistent. The performance at Incheon had boosted their confidence. We have done well in World Cups too. We are surely contenders for medal in Compound,” he added.

The men’s compound rankings will be decided later in the day.

The women recurve team had yesterday qualified in the seventh place and men’s team qualified eighth.

Deepika Kumari was the best placed Indian in individual recurve at number 17.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App